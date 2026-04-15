More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rabbi Yaakov Menken

The Western Wall in Jerusalem. Credit: Kyle Taylor via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Pursuing peace and straightening the record
Jul. 14, 2016
Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Rabbi Pesach Lerner
A large crowd gathers at the Western Wall on Passover to receive the priestly blessing, known as Birkat Kohanim. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
A religious site like the Western Wall is no place for political posturing
Mar. 30, 2016
Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Rabbi Pesach Lerner
The Conservative movement's Jewish Theological Seminary in New York City. Credit: Jim Henderson via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Conservative Jews deserve more than PR
Feb. 21, 2016
Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Rabbi Pesach Lerner