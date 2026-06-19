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JNS TV   Think Twice

Leftist bad ideas are contagious

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Karol Markowicz, Ep. 227

Jonathan S. Tobin
(June 19, 2026 / JNS)

Have Jewish liberals finally figured out that their erstwhile leftist allies just aren’t that into them anymore?

That’s the question posed by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin as he contemplates the mainstreaming of antisemitism among Democrats in 2026. He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by columnist, podcaster and author Karol Markowicz, who points out the danger posed by the spread of these toxic leftist ideologies.

“Bad ideas are contagious,” said Markowicz. That explains why politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and others are gaining popularity by trying to sell voters on failed and dangerous concepts like socialism, as well as antisemitism. It’s also tragic because liberal Jews adopted social-justice politics as their new religion. But now, this new secular faith wants nothing to do with them unless they are willing to adopt blood libels about Israel committing “genocide” and giving up a major element of Jewish identity just to fit in.

That’s also illustrated by the way Democrats are all-in on supporting someone like Maine congressional candidate Graham Platner, the Nazi-tattooed, women-abusing Israel-basher, to try and win control of the U.S. Senate. Markowicz wants to know why major liberal Jewish organizations, like the Anti-Defamation League, aren’t speaking out about this.

“Where are the Jewish organizations that have stood with Democrats for 100 years to say, ‘No, this is a line that can’t be crossed for us’? They say it happens on the right, too. Well, I can assure you I’m not going to be supporting anybody with a Nazi tattoo,” states Markowicz.

With respect to the drift of some Jews to the anti-Israel camp, Markowicz says this is partly a failure of Jewish organizations and education, but also one of parenting. The adoption of leftist ideological norms has stifled debate, making parents afraid to tell their children what is right. As she points out, somehow liberal families generally don’t tolerate differences of opinion about abortion, but they do about the right of Jews to have their own state.

Markowicz also criticizes liberals who vocalize their unenthusiasm about celebrating America’s 250th birthday next month because many of the commemorations will feature U.S. President Donald Trump. As an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, she says she thanks God every day for being an American—and so should everyone else.

She believes that this is also a matter of parenting. “Do your kids know that they are the luckiest people who have ever lived because they get to live in this country? And if the answer is no, then go home and teach your kids that—because they are,” she says.

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U.S. Politics
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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