Israeli forces arrest 74 illegal Palestinians in Jerusalem operation

Israeli security forces arrested 74 illegal Palestinians and two additional suspects in an overnight crackdown in Jerusalem, the Israel Police said on Wednesday.

The operation targeted multiple areas in the capital, including construction sites, where 22 suspects were initially detained and 52 more were found in a building under construction. All were residents of Judea and Samaria, many from Yatta, staying without permits.

Two Israeli suspects, a father and son, were also arrested on suspicion of providing lodging to the illegal residents.