More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

EU mulls targeting trade with Israel over Judea and Samaria — report

The European Commission is reportedly preparing options after member states failed to reach consensus on broader sanctions against Israel.

JNS Staff
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas meets Israeli hostage families, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: European Union External Action Service.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas meets Israeli hostage families, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: European Union External Action Service.
(Jun. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Following a deadlock in attempts to slap Israel with E.U. sanctions, the European Commission is working on a plan to restrict trade with Israel in connection with its presence in Judea and Samaria, according to diplomats cited by the Euronews website on Tuesday.

The nature of the restrictions envisioned is unknown, Euronews reported, but it quoted E.U. foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as focusing on what she called “trade with illegal settlements”—a disputed term referring to Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan.

Spain, Ireland and France are pushing for anti-Israel action by the European Union, according to the report. Other countries, including the Czech Republic and Germany, have blocked several attempts to pass formal sanctions, which requite consensus among the bloc’s 27 member states, the report said.

Despite this, the European Commission intends to propose a less direct form of sanction through trade.

The E.U. Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, said on Monday that given the strong push from some member states to punish Israel, the Commission would prepare some options before the next ministerial meeting on 13 July, according to Euronews. Šuica made the remark during a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, according to the report.

“Only products originating in Israel proper are granted trade preferences under the EU-Israel Association Agreement—products from Occupied Palestinian Territory are denied preferential treatment when imported into the EU,” a Commission spokesperson told Euronews.

Kallas, the E.U. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has promoted several plans to punish Israel, but they stalled due to disagreements and objections, the report noted.

“On the issue of trade with illegal settlements, many member states called for proposals from the Commission. I will convey this request, and I will ask the Commission to prepare ahead of the next Foreign Affairs Council a list of options for possible trade measures, including measures aimed at preventing imports of goods originating from illegal settlements,” she told reporters in Luxembourg on Monday.

Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Eli Cohen
Israel News
Samaria communities connected to Gush Dan wastewater treatment plant
“This is a victory of vision, perseverance and Zionism, and another step on the path to the development of Samaria and a million residents,” said Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan.
June 17, 2026
Natalie Poulson. Credit: Courtesy.
U.S. News
Washington state Republican raises concern over rival’s refusal to label Hamas a terror group
Natalie Poulson told JNS that Democratic candidate Luc Jasmin III’s comments are “discrediting” and pointed to an increase in antisemitic incidents of Jew-hatred in the state.
June 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Border Police officers detain Palestinians who attempted to enter Israel illegally after hiding in a van, at a checkpoint north of Jerusalem, March 30, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces arrest 74 illegal Palestinians in Jerusalem operation
Two Israelis were also detained in overnight raids.
June 17, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel News
Israel confirms elimination of two Hamas commanders involved in Oct. 7
The terrorists were eliminated in weekend airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
June 17, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Participants gather to hold the Lion and Sun flag aloft for 40,000 seconds, symbolizing “the memory of the thousands of Iranians killed by the Islamic Republic’s repression” and in tribute to the victims of the events of past January 18 and 19 during a rally and vigil in Rossio Square organized by the Iranian Voices movement in Portugal, as part of an international mobilization taking place in over 100 cities worldwide, with the aim of “affirming the Iranian people’s connection to their historic Lion and Sun flag, a symbol deeply rooted in Iran’s identity and heritage” on June 13, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images.
World News
Danon accuses Iran of systemic abuses, urges action
Israel’s U.N. ambassador cited reports of torture, killings and disappearances, calling for a stronger international response.
June 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Policemen stand guard outside the Weill-Synagogue in in Dessau-Rosslau, eastern Germany, on October 22, 2023. Photo by HENDRIK SCHMIDT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Germany records highest-ever number of antisemitic incidents
RIAS documented 8,725 incidents in 2025, more than triple the number recorded in 2022.
June 17, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Gil Hoffman and Doron Spielman on the set of True East on JNS TV June 17, 2026
JNS TV/ True East
Trump’s Iran deal leaves Israelis questioning what comes next
June 17, 2026 01:46 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are you a giver or a taker?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen