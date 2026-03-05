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A model missile and nuclear enrichment centrifuges on display during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran as Iran marks the 46th anniversary of the start of the Iran hostage crisis, Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iranians’ secret Russia visits aimed at validating ‘nuclear weapon design’
According to the Financial Times, new documents reveal covert trips by Iranian scientists to Russia seeking laser tech, triggering snapback sanctions amid 2025 nuclear tensions.
Nov. 20, 2025
Erez Linn
Vladimir Putin, Africa
Israel News
Netanyahu discusses regional issues in call with Putin
The call was initiated by the Russian president, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.
Nov. 16, 2025
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Citing Russia, China, Trump says US to start nuke tests ‘immediately’
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis,” the U.S. president said.
Oct. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
Red Square, Moscow
World News
FSB says it thwarted terror plots targeting Jews in two Russian regions
The FSB said the three suspects were linked to a banned “international terrorist organization” and would be charged with terrorism offenses.
Oct. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Pedestrians cross a Warsaw road featuring a sign promoting tourism to Israel on Sept. 4, 2018. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Jewish Life
Polish Jews link Russian drone attack to Israel, Ukraine
The Polish Jewish Forum says Moscow’s UAVs over Poland illustrate shared threats with Israel and Ukraine.
Sep. 11, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Iran nuclear plant
U.S. News
Moscow pushes for six-month delay of sanctions on Iran, as JCPOA talks continue
European powers appear to be ready to decide soon whether they think Iran is serious about nuclear talks or whether sanctions are in order.
Aug. 26, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
The entrance to the Bundesgerichtshof, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany, the highest court in Germany. Credit: Shutterstock.
Israel News
German prosecutors charge teen in plot to attack Israeli embassy
The suspect was charged on Aug. 7 with preparing and inciting a serious act of violence endangering the state.
Aug. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
Rescuers clear debris at the site of a destroyed residential building following a Russian air attack in Kyiv on July 31, 2025. Photo by Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli embassy staffer’s home in Kyiv hit in Russian strikes
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemns Moscow’s action, which he said had resulted in “an immense and tragic loss of life.”
Aug. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin
Israel News
Netanyahu and Putin discuss Iran
Russia also stressed the importance of upholding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Kremlin.
Jul. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
Mikhail Gusman asks Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a question in Khankendi on July 19, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Russian Jewish journalist fired after attending Azerbaijan forum
Mikhail Gusman, a senior TASS executive, recently participated in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.
Jul. 25, 2025
Steve Linde
An antisemitic mob at Makhachkala Uytash Airport in Russia's Dagestan Republic, Oct. 29, 2023. Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
Over 100 convicted for attempted lynching of Israelis at Russian airport
Hundreds of men stormed the Makhachkala Uytash Airport in 2023, searching for Jewish travelers and injuring more than 20 people.
Jul. 20, 2025
JNS Staff
The Soldiers' Synagogue in Tomsk, Russia, pictured on Jan. 28, 2018. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Jewish Life
Century-old scripture found during preservation work on Siberian synagogue
The wooden prayer hall was erected in Tomsk by Jews who’d been taken as children and forcefully conscripted to the Czar’s army for 20 years.
Jul. 17, 2025
Canaan Lidor
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OPINION
Jan Kapusnak
Opinion
The UN repealed a sentence, but the anti-Israel narrative lives on
Jan Kapusnak
Michael Belling
Opinion
Marking extreme malice: Kristallnacht and UN racism resolution
Michael Belling
Jan Kapusnak
Opinion
The Soviet role in turning anti-Zionism into a popular cause
Jan Kapusnak
Ayoob Kara
Opinion
How the US is redrawing the geopolitics of the South Caucasus
Ayoob Kara
Gabriel Senderowicz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Soviet twins: Anti-Israelism and anti-Judaism
Gabriel Senderowicz
Yisrael Medad
Opinion
Communism’s early anti-Zionism campaign
Yisrael Medad
Ayoob Kara
Opinion
Zangezur Corridor and the shifting geopolitics of the South Caucasus
Ayoob Kara
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