Russia
According to the Financial Times, new documents reveal covert trips by Iranian scientists to Russia seeking laser tech, triggering snapback sanctions amid 2025 nuclear tensions.
The call was initiated by the Russian president, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis,” the U.S. president said.
The FSB said the three suspects were linked to a banned “international terrorist organization” and would be charged with terrorism offenses.
The Polish Jewish Forum says Moscow’s UAVs over Poland illustrate shared threats with Israel and Ukraine.
European powers appear to be ready to decide soon whether they think Iran is serious about nuclear talks or whether sanctions are in order.
The suspect was charged on Aug. 7 with preparing and inciting a serious act of violence endangering the state.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemns Moscow’s action, which he said had resulted in “an immense and tragic loss of life.”
Russia also stressed the importance of upholding Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Kremlin.
Mikhail Gusman, a senior TASS executive, recently participated in the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.
Hundreds of men stormed the Makhachkala Uytash Airport in 2023, searching for Jewish travelers and injuring more than 20 people.
The wooden prayer hall was erected in Tomsk by Jews who’d been taken as children and forcefully conscripted to the Czar’s army for 20 years.
OPINION