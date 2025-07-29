Saying thank you to Israel’s warriors with BBQ

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

How do grateful Israelis show their thanks to the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces for defending Israel? One response has been quintessentially Israeli—by feeding them well with kosher meat.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, volunteers have joined organizations such Grilling for Israel (formerly Grilling for IDF), Grills of Hope and others to provide delicious meals in a show of gratitude. The tantalizing smell of barbecue has wafted across many an army base, bringing joy to hungry soldiers.

Almost two years into this war, the enthusiasm for feeding soldiers has not dimmed. In fact, it has accelerated. For troops returning to base, battle weary, hungry and exhausted, the promise of a sizzling barbecue coupled with the support of the volunteers who show up event after event is not just a morale booster. It is a reminder of who and what they are fighting for.

Elliott Auerbacher, who made aliyah from Englewood, N.J., and lives in Modi’in, founded Grilling for Israel together with Dave Kaplan, an immigrant from Toronto, in 2020.

Grilling for Israel volunteers barbecue at an IDF base in southern Israel on July 16, 2025. Credit: Grilling for Israel.

Grilling for Israel is a non-profit, dedicated to serving meals to IDF soldiers and displaced families across Israel, thanks to generous sponsors and donors, mostly from the United States.

Prior to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Grilling for Israel had served some 11,000 meals to IDF soldiers. Since Oct. 7, more than 209,000 meals have been served, with more than 10,000 volunteers joining at least one event.

Auerbacher and his dedicated crew and volunteers don’t just barbecue on base. They also ensure that wounded soldiers in hospitals across Israel are well fed.

Their most meaningful events are the popular “Tuesday Night BBQs” at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer) in Tel Aviv, titled “Feeding Bodies, Lifting Spirits.”

Auerbacher is particularly proud of this. “Every Tuesday night, we fire up the grills at Sheba Medical Center–Tel Hashomer for a very special mission: honoring and uplifting our wounded soldiers,” he told JNS.

A Tuesday night barbecue for injured soldiers at Sheba Medical Center on July 10, 2025. Credit: Grilling for Israel.

For the injured soldiers who carry the wounds of battle both physically and mentally, Grilling for Israel provides a welcome respite from hospital food. It is also a reminder that these soldiers, many of whom have a long and arduous rehabilitation ahead of them, are not forgotten.

“The impact is immediate. You see it in their smiles, in the way they sit up straighter, in their heartfelt thanks,” Auerbacher said.

Some soldiers arrive on their crutches, others in wheelchairs, a few carry guitars to help “create a vibe that gives them respite from their physical pain.” Auerbacher’s now legendary brisket is also a crowd pleaser, along with steaks, burgers, salads, drinks and desserts.

“It’s not simply a barbecue—it’s morale. It’s the fuel for their engine,” Auerbacher concluded. “Knowing that strangers—now friends—are dedicating their time, money, and energy to bring them a hot, delicious meal means everything to these wounded and serving heroes.”

At a recent event for helicopter pilots, the joy and gratitude were palpably evident. Without exception, each pilot said thank you to the organizers, expressing their deep appreciation.

Grills of Hope cofounder Jonathan Bloom seasons steaks at an IDF base on November 24, 2024. Credit: Grills of Hope.

Grills of Hope

In the Anglo stronghold of Ra’anana, Grills of Hope has recently completed 500 BBQ events. Grills of Hope was founded by meat-loving former South Africans, including Rafi Sandler and Jonathan Bloomin the days after the attacks of Oct. 7.

Speaking to JNS, Sandler said, “It was Oct. 8. Everyone was at home, glued to the news, feeling helpless. By the next day, I realized we couldn’t just sit and watch. One of the most urgent needs coming from the field was hot food. Many soldiers had been rushed to remote locations without proper supplies and they were literally hungry.”

Sandler called their first barbecue on Oct. 9 “incredible.”

“The soldiers were motivated but alone, nervous and exhausted,” he recalled. “They needed it and honestly, so did we. I posted on Facebook, saying, ‘If you’re a unit that needs food, send us your details.’ Within hours, over 100 requests came in. Very quickly, we built a logo, printed t-shirts, launched donation links, and started a WhatsApp group. Volunteers poured in. Donations came from abroad. A grassroots effort became a full-blown operation. That’s how Grills of Hope was born.”

Co-founder Bloom said, “Once we get through the security at the various bases and the soldiers see the meat and the spread we bring, the whole mood changes and they call all their friends. For many, this is the first decent meal they will get, possibly for weeks.”

There are also more somber, even heartbreaking days. “We have had days where barbecues have been cancelled because soldiers in that particular unit have been killed that day,” Bloom said. “We have done barbecues where someone we have met has been killed a day or two later.”

The Grills of Hope logo. Credit: Courtesy.

Grills of Hope runs a WhatsApp group led by Bloom. Details about upcoming barbecues and requirements are posted there. Volunteers can help with prepping salads, buying supplies, grilling or just coming along to boost morale. Volunteers, sponsorship and donations are most welcome.

“Donations are just as crucial,” said Sandler. “There are links for both Israeli and international donors, and tax receipts are available. Each donation goes directly to a specific barbecue. It’s efficient, transparent, and deeply appreciated.”

Food has always been a medium of connection and healing. Sandler shared an anecdote that left a lasting impression. “A Yemenite Jewish soldier met one of our volunteers, an older British woman. He looked at her and said, ‘You remind me of my grandmother.’ That kind of connection breaks barriers. It was beautiful.”

For Israel’s soldiers and everyone involved in maintaining the grills and providing tasty barbecues, it is not just about the food, but lasting memories. “We’ve grilled during blackouts, danced in rain, hugged soldiers who hadn’t seen home in weeks,” Sandler said. “These barbecues have become spaces of healing.”