Twelve terrorists killed in Jenin counterterror raid

(November 9, 2023 / JNS)

At least 12 Palestinian terrorists were killed in exchanges of fire with Israeli forces in the Jenin camp in Samaria throughout Thursday, as the Israel Defense Forces carried out drone strikes in the terror hub, Hebrew media reported.

As part of the hours-long counterterrorism activity in Jenin, more than 20 wanted suspects were apprehended, according to Ynet.

Troops seized two M-16 rifles, three handguns, a Carlo-style submachine gun, ammunition and other military equipment. IDF soldiers also located and destroyed a tunnel shaft where explosives were being stored.

According to local reports, which cited Palestinian sources, the wounded arrived at the Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital, both in Jenin. Israeli troops were reportedly surrounding the Governmental Hospital to prevent the terrorists’ escape.

IDF forces uncovered and destroyed dozens of improvised explosive devices in the Jenin camp during counterterror operations overnight Wednesday, according to the report.

They came under fire during the operations and were also attacked with explosives. The Israeli forces returned fire, and Israeli aircraft attacked gunmen that posed a danger to troops.

Israeli forces also confiscated weapons and an explosive device in Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and an improvised weapon in Bethlehem.

Nine wanted individuals were arrested in operations throughout Judea and Samaria overnight Wednesday. Since the start of the war, some 1,430 terror suspects have been detained in Judea and Samaria, including more than 900 Hamas members.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and our advertising partners