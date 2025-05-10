Shooter arrested near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

( May 10, 2025 / JNS)

A shooting incident took place on Friday near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the foreign ministry in Jerusalem said.

Bullet holes were spotted on a building near the legation. A suspect was arrested by local security forces.

There were no casualties or damage to the consulate, the ministry said.

The incident came hours after an “unusual envelope” was received at the Israeli embassy in Paris. The envelope was inspected and handled by local security forces in coordination with the Israeli security team. There were no casualties and no damage was caused, the ministry added.

On May 3, five men, four of them Iranian nationals, were arrested hours before a planned attack on Israel’s embassy in west London.

“[T]he Home Secretary described [it] as one of the biggest counter-terror operations in recent years,” The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The arrests occurred across England, including in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester, according to the report.

British counter-terrorism police arrested three more Iranians over the weekend in a separate investigation, bringing the total number of Iranians arrested to seven, the Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday said that this “wave of terrorist attacks” against Israeli missions around the world “proves that terrorism seeks to target us everywhere.”

He added his appreciation to the staff of the foreign ministry, stressing that they “will not be deterred” and will continue to “represent Israel with pride.”

On April 28, a man armed with a knife attempted to break into the embassy in London “with the intent to carry out an attack.

“Local security forces prevented the intrusion into embassy grounds and apprehended the attacker,” Jerusalem confirmed in a statement.

“All embassy staff are safe and no damage was caused to the embassy,” according to the foreign ministry.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail cited police sources as saying that the suspect was wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh during the intrusion. He was wielding a knife and moved close enough to attack staff, the daily said.