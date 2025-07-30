Smotrich: Rebuilding of Gaza Jewish communities ‘closer than ever’

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday declared that the rebuilding of Jewish communities in the Gaza Strip was now “closer than ever,” outlining a vision for a plan even larger than previous efforts. “This is a realistic work plan,” he stated.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Gush Katif Heritage Center, Smotrich stressed that the sacrifices made by Israel during the war against the Hamas terrorist group were not intended “just to hand Gaza from one Arab to another.” He called the coastal enclave “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel.”

“I don’t want to go back to Gush Katif — that’s too small,” he continued. “It needs to be much bigger. Today, Gaza allows us to think on a much larger scale.”

Smotrich, who also chairs the Religious Zionism Party and plays a key role in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-right coalition, has consistently advocated for a significant Israeli presence in Gaza, arguing that any security plan must provide for “the security annexation of the Strip.”

The minister reportedly stated on July 22 that Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi supported the idea of annexing parts of the Gaza Strip for security purposes.

While Smotrich did not specify whether Zamir endorsed civilian resettlement, he emphasized that military control and sovereignty would be essential for security. The Israel Defense Forces’ Spokesperson’s Unit refused to comment on Zamir’s alleged remarks.

Gush Katif was a cluster of 17 Israeli communities situated in the southern Gaza Strip. Established after 1968, the region became recognized for its advanced agricultural initiatives and close-knit population. In August 2005, as part of Israel’s disengagement plan, the government evacuated approximately 8,600 Jewish residents and dismantled the community’s homes and infrastructure.