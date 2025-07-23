Smotrich: IDF chief supports ‘security annexation’ of Gaza

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday that the Israel Defense Forces’ chief of staff supports the idea of annexing parts of the Gaza Strip for security purposes, Israel National News reported.

Speaking at a Knesset conference titled “The Riviera in Gaza—From Vision to Reality,” Smotrich revealed details of a recent conversation he held with IDF chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

According to Smotrich, Zamir backed the notion of a “security annexation” in Gaza.



“I had a conversation with the chief of staff last week, and he told me that there is a need for a security annexation,” Smotrich said. “I genuinely believe we have an enormous opportunity here.”

Smotrich further elaborated that he envisions Israel beginning this process in the northern Gaza border region, where he suggested establishing three Israeli communities.

“We’ve been talking about this already; starting in the northern perimeter and setting up three settlements,” he said.

The minister framed the move not merely as a territorial expansion, but as a strategic necessity for Israel’s long-term security following the war against Hamas.

“Some people call it a ‘security annexation,’ but the bottom line is the same, ensuring Israel’s safety by maintaining a permanent presence,” Smotrich remarked.

The proposal echoes long-held views on the Israeli right advocating for reestablishing settlements in Gaza, which Israel unilaterally evacuated in 2005, despite dire warnings about what would likely occur if it abandoned the Strip.

While Smotrich did not specify whether Zamir endorsed civilian resettlement, he emphasized that military control and sovereignty would be essential for security.

In March, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to annex parts of Gaza unless Hamas releases all of the hostages.

“If the Hamas terror organization continues to refuse to release the captives, I instructed the IDF to capture additional areas, evacuate the population and expand the security zone around Gaza for the protection of Israeli communities through a permanent hold of the area,” Katz said.

“As long as Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more land to Israel,” he added.

A majority of Israelis want Gaza to remain under Israeli military rule after the current war ends, according to a survey published last week by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).

The poll, conducted by Menachem Lazar of Lazar Research at the beginning of July, found that 52% support an Israeli takeover of Gaza with a temporary military administration—if all hostages are first released.