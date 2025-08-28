Stop an anti-Israel act making its way through Democrats in Congress

( Aug. 28, 2025 / JNS )

Twenty-one members of Congress introduced H.R. 3565, the so-called “Stop the Bombs Act,” in May. The fact that core members of the far-left “Squad” in the U.S. House of Representatives filed an anti-Israel bill is not usually noteworthy, but this one is different.

While Republicans control the House (and the bill will almost certainly not come to a vote), the growing number of co-sponsors and coalitions that are backing the bill are eye-opening. To date, 39 Democrats from 20 states have signed on as co-sponsors, and the list continues to grow.

This is not just another protest bill. It comes with a polished campaign, a website, endorsements and resources from some of the most radical groups in America. The list of organizations behind it reads like a roll call of the anti-Israel and anti-American left: Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), IfNotNow, American Muslims for Palestine and others that have built their reputations on delegitimizing Israel.

These groups are no longer shouting from the sidelines; they are now writing Democratic policy. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani must be proud.

For years, Democratic leaders and activists have tried to reassure Jewish voters and pro-Israel Americans that Democrats remain committed to Israel, dismissing the radical voices as a loud fringe. They relentlessly minimized problematic statements and positions taken by former President Joe Biden, in addition to his vice president and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris. But those days are over.

Those positions no longer withstand scrutiny. The 39 Democrats backing this legislation come from across the country—from California, New York, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, Florida and beyond. This is not a stunt by a few radicals in safe blue districts. Instead, it is a broad coalition of Democrats openly embracing hostility toward Israel.

If this were ever to come to a vote, rest assured that the 39 co-sponsors would be able to whip many more votes within the Democratic Party.

The co-sponsors are not unknown or non-influential representatives. The bill is led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the former chair of the Progressive Caucus and a member of the Democrats’ Steering and Policy Committee. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), a member of the House Democratic leadership, is also on board. So are Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), the current chair of the Progressive Caucus; Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), caucus vice chair; Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), caucus deputy chair; and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), one of the most prominent figures in the party and a past impeachment manager. This group represents not the fringe, but the Democratic mainstream.

So, what does the bill actually say? It seeks to block the transfer of some of Israel’s most essential weapons: precision bombs, artillery shells and tank munitions, including the bunker-buster bombs critical to deterring Iran’s nuclear ambitions. To be fair, the bill states that “the president may not sell, transfer or authorize a license for the export of any defense article … to the Government of Israel … , unless” another law is passed for each sale “identifying the specific purpose … for which such articles or services may be used.”

On the website supporting the bill, blockthebombs.org, the intent is made clear: “As Israel escalates its genocidal violence by killing and starving Palestinians, and by driving them from their homes, it’s time to Block the Bombs!”

The fact that so many members of Congress are now echoing the talking points and pushing the policy of these extreme anti-Israel groups shows exactly where the Democratic Party now stands. Of course, the bill could garner support from a handful of isolationist, anti-Israel Republicans, but that position remains a true fringe position within the Republican caucus in Washington.

While U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration work to push back against the far-left ideology that was exposed on college campuses after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, this bill is another reminder that there is still a lot of work to do across America. When one party in a two-party system begins turning against the only Jewish state on the planet, it is precarious for all Jews in America. In fact, given that antisemitism is the proverbial canary in the coal mine, it is precarious for all freedom-loving Americans.

The first step in confronting this reality is to recognize the truth. The truth is that the Stop the Bombs Act proves that the inmates are running the asylum in the Democratic Party. The party of former President Bill Clinton is long gone.

Remember: A party willing to weaken its biggest, most important democratic ally is a party that is willing to weaken America itself. While the Stop the Bombs Act may never see the light of day, all Americans, particularly Jewish Americans, should take heed.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.