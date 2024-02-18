JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskAntisemitism

Ted Cruz: ‘Two anti-Israel protests in the same day. That’s a first!’

Protesters targeted the Texas senator’s home and the site of a fundraiser he attended.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaking at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Summit in Washington, D.C., July 2002. Credit: CUFI.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaking at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Summit in Washington, D.C., July 2002. Credit: CUFI.
Edit
(February 18, 2024 / JNS)

Jew-hatred is bigger—or at least comes more often—in the Lone Star State.

Anti-Israel activists twice targeted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday, first outside his home and later on in the day at a fundraiser he attended.

“For the second time this week, anti-Israel protestors have come to my house early in the morning, waking up the neighbors and harassing my family,” the senator wrote. “None expressed concern about Hamas’s Oct. 7 murder of over 1,200 or mass rapes of women and children.”

“I’m proud to stand with Israel,” Cruz added. “Am Yisrael Chai!

Later in the day, a social media account that identifies as a doctoral candidate majoring in post-colonialism and “challenging Western narratives and reshaping perceptions of Muslim women through scholarly work,” shared a photo and a video of anti-Israel protesters blocking a road, the account said, outside a ranch where “genocidal” Cruz was attending a fundraiser. (The account has since been dismantled, apparently.)

“Two anti-Israel protests in the same day,” Cruz wrote. “That’s a first!”

As he did in the post about the protest outside his home, the senator posted images of two American and two Israeli flags.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates