This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
‘Terrorism is a feature, not a bug’: How Hamas is intertwined with the UN in Gaza

“The Quad,” Ep. 15

(February 19, 2024 / JNS)

Scandal after scandal has rocked the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), leading to investigations and the suspension of funding by multiple countries. Will UNRWA be defunded once and for all? Can and should it be replaced? How can the hypocrisy and corruption of the United Nations be fought?

To discuss all this, “The Quad” interviews Hillel Neuer, the person responsible for calling out UNRWA and the United Nations repeatedly over the years. They also discuss the Israeli rescue last week of two hostages from Gaza, as well as the attempt to address antisemitism at the Super Bowl. And, of course, Scumbags and Heroes of the Week—with special guest comedian Elon Gold!

