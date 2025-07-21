The Druze massacre is far worse than reported

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

The Middle East is on fire yet again.

Host Emily Schrader breaks down the escalating crisis in southern Syria, where the Druze minority faces a brutal massacre, a collapsing ceasefire and deafening silence from the international community.

What is Israel’s responsibility toward its Druze allies across the border, and why has the world once again turned its back on victims of jihadist terror?

Joining her is a powerhouse panel: co-host Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, co-founder of Chochmat Nashim; Daniel Ryan Spalding, comedian and activist; and Ruthie Blum, JNS senior contributing editor and host of the podcast “Israel Undiplomatic.” Together, they uncover the harrowing reports and footage emerging from Syria, and debate Israel’s moral and strategic calculus.

The discussion then shifts to Gaza, where a surprising new development sees local clans turning on Hamas and aligning with Israel. Could this mark a major turning point in the region? The panel debates the risks of replacing Hamas with equally dangerous factions, and whether Arab partners like the United Arab Emirates or Morocco could help steer Gaza toward stability.

