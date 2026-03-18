Three private jets damaged at Ben-Gurion Airport amid Iranian missile barrages
Israel Airports Authority confirmed that the planes were empty and no injuries were reported.
Three private planes at Ben-Gurion International Airport sustained damage during recent Iranian missile barrages on Israel, according to the Israel Airports Authority.
The Airports Authority “reiterates and emphasizes that the risks involved in operating in this airspace at the present time were clarified from the outset.”
“Fortunately, at the time of the incident, the aircraft were empty of people, and there were no bodily injuries,” the authority stated.
It added that it is “operating in full coordination with all security forces,” as well as the Israeli Ministry of Transportation, and it “will continue to update the public as required.”
The authority did not provide details about the owners of the aircraft or specify the day of the damage.
After photos of the planes circulated on social media, EL AL Airlines announced that flights scheduled between March 21 and March 27 to multiple destinations would be canceled, following guidelines from the Home Front Command.
“We continue to operate under strict limitations, with passenger safety and security as our highest priority,” the airline stated.