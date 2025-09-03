Two terrorists killed in Southern Lebanon, reports Israel

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday killed two terrorists and struck a facility in Lebanon whose activity violated the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and the Shi’ite terrorist group, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The terrorists were killed within the space of two hours, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, in separate aerial strikes guided by the 91st Division. The IDF identified one slain terrorist as Abd al-Manaam Musa Suwaydan, a Hezbollah operative in the Yatar municipality in Southern Lebanon.

His role included liaising for Hezbollah with the Yatar villagers on financial and military issues, the statement said, adding: “The terrorist acted to take over private properties for terror purposes, such as renting houses for storing combat equipment and surveillance.”

In parallel, “guided by the 210th Division, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who operated in the Lebanese Brigades terror organization, led by Hezbollah,” the statement said. It did not name that terrorist.

The elimination of the terrorists followed an earlier airstrike on a Hezbollah facility on Wednesday.

That strike was on a site “for producing means that assist in rehabilitating the Hezbollah terror organization and advancing terror plots,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. That activity “constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

On Sunday, Israel carried out two strikes in the Nabatieh area, in which a Hezbollah terrorist was killed.

On Nov. 27, a ceasefire went into effect that pushed Hezbollah north of the Litani River. Its top commanders were eliminated in precision Israeli strikes, including the Mossad’s so-called “pagers attack,” where booby-trapped pagers sold to Hezbollah through a front company detonated, wounding hundreds of mid-level officers.

Israel and Hezbollah had maintained a tense ceasefire in Lebanon from the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006 until Oct. 8, 2023, when the Iranian-backed terrorist organization began firing rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas’s attack on Israel the previous day. Israel limited its response to Hezbollah’s attacks and evacuated some 60,000 residents from the border area to reduce casualties.

Last September, Israel escalated its response, killing the terrorist group’s former senior member, Hassan Nasrallah, and several other high-level leaders. It then exploded the pagers of Hezbollah operatives, severely weakening the group, and also targeted its ballistic stockpiles.

According to Tel Aviv University’s Institute of National Security Studies, Israel has killed about 4,150 Hezbollah terrorists since Oct. 8, 2023, in more than 15,000 strikes, most of which were aerial. Some 133 Israelis were killed in the war with Hezbollah, many of them in over 4,000 launches of rockets into Israel.