IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist, destroys intel site in Lebanon

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli military on Sunday killed a Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon after the operative was identified at a “significant site” in the Nabatieh area that had been struck earlier in the day.

On Saturday night, Israeli forces were active in the area of Ayta ash-Shaab in Southern Lebanon. They dismantled a structure used by Hezbollah for terrorist activities, including attempts to gather intelligence on the activity of Israeli soldiers, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The structure also served as the residence of Hezbollah terrorist Muhammad Hussein Qassem, who was eliminated about a week ago in the area of Ayta ash-Shaab as he worked to restore Hezbollah infrastructure in the area, the military said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment at Northern Command on Sunday with the participation of other senior commanders.

“Northern Command continues to strike and dismantle emerging threats. This is the approach, we do not wait,” Zamir emphasized.

He also delivered a message to the residents of northern communities in light of the start on Sunday of a new school year.

“Tomorrow, a large part of the students in Israel will begin the new school year, and some residents of the north will return to school for the first time since the start of the war,” said Zamir.

“From here I want to say to the residents of the north, the basic condition for opening the school year is the security of the residents. The return to studies is made possible thanks to the activities of the troops and the achievements since the beginning of the war, activities that continue even at this very moment.”