Arson, bomb scare shake US Chabad houses

This past Friday saw incidents of arson and a bomb scare at separate U.S. Chabad houses, according to reports.

A fire at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda. Fla., which started Friday night shortly after Shabbat prayers ended, is under investigation as an arson. The community there reportedly wants the investigation to extend to that of a possible hate crime.

Punta Gorda police said an unknown person threw an incendiary device into a synagogue classroom. Firefighters responded quickly, containing the flames, to the single room, with minimal damage.

A letter “J” was spray painted at multiple points around the building and on sidewalks outside classrooms.

Separately, a bomb squad was called to Chabad U.C. Santa Barbara in California on Friday afternoon to inspect a suspicious package, which was declared harmless after nearly three hours. The building was evacuated during that time.

Chabad U.C. Santa Barbara disseminated a message on social media, informing the community that Shabbat dinner would be delayed until the police finished their work.