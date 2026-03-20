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Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler

“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”

Mar. 19, 2026

Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler

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The Iranian regime reportedly hanged three men on Thursday, including a 19-year-old wrestler, according to human rights organizations.

The Islamic Republic is said to have accused Mehdi Ghasemi, Saleh Mohammadi and Saeed Davoudi, whom it reportedly executed at a prison, of “waging war against God.”

The regime is also said to have accused the three, including the national wrestling champion Mohammadi, of killing two police officers on Jan. 8.

“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”

“Those who grieve the elimination of Iranian leaders over murdered protesters is telling,” the senator said.

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