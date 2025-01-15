More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Bill targeting anti-Israel vandalism introduced in New York State Senate

A co-sponsor of the legislation told JNS that it pro-Israel posters “should be protected as our freedom of speech.”

Vita Fellig
New York State Senate chamber
The New York State Senate chamber at the Capitol building in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikipedia.
(Jan. 15, 2025 / JNS)

The New York Antisemitism Act, which was introduced in the New York State Senate on Jan. 8, aims to criminalize destroying pro-Israel public materials.

Anyone who damages or removes a “banner, poster, flyer or billboard” in a public space, “where the intent or purpose of such banner, poster, flyer or billboard is to bring awareness for Israeli individuals who have been victims of a crime, or to positively support the country or citizens of Israel in any way,” would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor, according to Senate Bill S531.

Class A misdemeanors are “the most serious type of misdemeanor” and are punishable with up to a year in jail, according to New York State. Misdemeanors are the lowest level of crime—more serious than violations but less so than felonies, according to the state.

“We were trying to propose legislation that was geared toward specific acts of antisemitism and ensure that this is something that we are protecting,” Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, a state senator who co-sponsored the bill, told JNS. “We have classes of crimes that are considered hate crimes when you are targeting individuals, and we are trying to put this in the same type of category.”

Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, a Republican whose district includes a part of Long Island, told JNS that the legislation came out of hearings of the New York State Senate Republican Antisemitism Working Group.

“There are posters put up all the time that feature the names and photographs of hostages held in Gaza, constantly reminding us that we need to bring these hostages home and get them released,” she said. “That is the goal of those posters, and we have seen many of them vandalized, torn down. Even at local railroad stations, they’ve been taken down.”

“We are trying to say that we are allowed to speak out in favor of pro-Israel concepts and bringing these hostages home, and that should be protected as our freedom of speech,” she added.

The 9th Senate District, which Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick represents, includes the Five Towns. “I have close ties to many in the Jewish community who advocate bringing home the hostages,” she told JNS. “This is something I know they support, and therefore I support it as well.”

Challenges to and debates around free speech

The bill, which is under committee review, could face opposition to passing the legislature, according to Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick.

“Some of the people that are not in favor of the bill will probably make a speech argument that they are entitled to tear down something,” she told JNS. “I would argue that the person that put the poster up is obviously the one speaking and therefore their speech should be protected.”

Michael Helfand, a professor and chair in law and religion at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in Malibu, Calif., told JNS that the legislation could be deemed unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court has, in some contexts, upheld hate crime legislation, which could provide support for S531,” he said. “However the challenge the statute is likely to face is that it specifically targets conduct with a particular viewpoint, which could generate serious free speech challenges to its constitutionality.”

Avi Posnick, executive director of StandWithUs Northeast and New England, told JNS that he believes the bill could effectively target Jew-hatred in the state.

“Since Oct 7. 2023, we have seen the vandalism and destruction of many signs on public and private property that call for the return of the hostages or general support for Israel,” he said.

“They try to hide their antisemitism by claiming they are just against Israel or Zionism, both of which are part of Jewish identity,” he told JNS. “Hopefully, this bill will make people think twice before committing such hateful acts.”

Legal Affairs
Vita Fellig
Vita Fellig Vita Fellig
Vita Fellig is a writer in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
New immigrants from France arrive to the Ben Gurion airport in central Israel on June 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
America ‘not where we’re supposed to be,’ says Persian Jew who immigrated to Israel with seven other families
“It’s time for the Jews to come home,” Jordan Karmily told JNS.
August 18, 2026 03:56 AM
Rebecca Szlechter
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
According to the party, 76,068 members voted, a turnout of 53%.
August 18, 2026 04:36 AM
JNS Staff
A grade 11 Saudi textbook highlights agreements between Muhammad with Jews and Christians. Credit: IMPACT-se.
World News
Saudi Arabia excises all antisemitism from textbooks
“The Saudi curriculum has never been more positive in its portrayal of religious minorities or more encouraging of peace and tolerance,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Sri Lankan police outside the Chabad House in Sri Lanka on Aug. 14, 2026. Credit: Chabad-Lubavitch.
World News
Violence erupts outside Chabad House in Sri Lanka
“The fuel here is antisemitism,” Chabad Rabbi Yossi Gabai told JNS after protesters hurled stones and firecrackers in the direction of the Jewish center.
Aug. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
07:22
Police sappers neutralize dummy bomb attached to PLO flag in Samaria
07:18
Syria condemns alleged Israeli strikes on military base
07:02
Israeli forces seize M16, ammunition and cash near Nablus
06:51
Israeli rescue teams recover three bodies from Cali rubble
06:35
Negev man charged with plotting car-bombing of Beersheva nightclub
06:11
Iranian lawmaker rejects Trump call for surrender
05:50
IDF interceptor launched at false target in northern Israel
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
03:21
Ex-Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ for calling NYC synagogue attack non-antisemitic
03:10
Israeli envoy condemns Hezbollah’s use of human shields
03:07
CENTCOM: US forces have redirected 64 ships, disabled three in Iran blockade
02:41
Trump again floats idea of making Strait of Hormuz a US territory
02:19
Upcoming election ‘most important in Israel’s history,’ Knesset speaker tells JNS
02:15
Kushner: Gaza demilitarization could begin within 30 days
02:03
IDF to hold military exercise in Judea and Samaria
01:53
UNIFIL: Israeli flags in Southern Lebanon violate Resolution 1701
01:35
Israel, Board of Peace agree Hamas must disarm before Gaza rebuilt
01:30
Smotrich: Hamas can’t be defeated without full Israeli control of Gaza
01:22
Herzog meets Kushner, Mladenov on next steps for Trump Gaza plan
01:20
Huckabee: No US-Israel disagreement over plan to disarm Hamas
01:08
Fallen IDF soldier’s organ donation saves six lives, including 7-year-old girl’s
00:28
Levin renews vow for judicial overhaul: ‘I want to finish this’
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
IDF must present plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police, says Israeli defense minister
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
More Updates
JNS TV
Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel squandering its military victories?
August 18, 2026 06:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund