‘His life is already a movie’: New series to chronicle the life of King David

The amazing thing about the biblical story of David is “how naturally cinematic the sacred text already is,” Jonathan Towers, vice president of development at FOX Nation, told JNS, as the network prepares to premiere the four-part docudrama “David: King of Israel” on Feb. 26.

The series is part of FOX Nation’s broader slate of faith-based programming, including upcoming Easter releases such as the third season of “Jesus, Crown of Thorns” and a special episode of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” focused on the Virgin Mary.

A scene from the 2026 series “David: King of Israel.” Credit: Courtesy of FOX Nation.

Hosted by actor Zachary Levi, “David: King of Israel” is grounded in scripture and combines dramatic reenactments with expert commentary.

“David is by far the most developed and heavily featured human character in Hebrew scripture,” Towers said. “The sheer volume of material about David’s life, rise and reign, all told in minute detail, is a director’s dream—and a scriptwriter’s dream.”

He added that there is more written about David in the Tanakh, the Hebrew Bible, “than about Abraham, Joseph, Jacob, Elijah or even Moses. An embarrassment of riches—his life is already a movie.”

‘Unabashedly religious’

Created by Warm Springs Productions, the series chronicles the life of David, the shepherd who became king of Israel. It joins FOX Nation’s FOX Faith vertical and unfolds across four episodes—“The Shepherd,” “The Giantkiller,” “The Outlaw” and “The King”—tracing David’s journey from his anointing by the prophet Samuel and defeat of Goliath to years on the run from King Saul’s jealousy and his eventual crowning as king of Judah.

To ensure fidelity to Jewish tradition, Towers told JNS that an Orthodox rabbi in Skokie, Ill., was hired to “review both the scripts and rough cuts, to make sure we were presenting David’s life—and King Saul’s, and the prophet Samuel’s and David’s dear friend Jonathan’s—in accordance with rabbinic teachings.”

He added that the production leans into the spiritual dimensions of the biblical narrative.

The series is “unabashedly religious in nature,” he told JNS. “We make God a major character, and use our terrific on-camera host, Zachary Levi, to help the audience understand David’s unique relationship to God.”

Levi, best known for his roles in “Shazam!,” “Chuck” and “American Underdog,” was described as a “natural fit for this series” by Lauren Petterson, president of FOX Nation.

Actor Zachary Levi, host of the 2026 series “David: King of Israel.” Credit: Courtesy of FOX Nation.

“His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David’s story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today’s viewers,” she said. “Highlighting faith, redemption and extraordinary purpose, we’re honored to bring this story to FOX Nation with Zachary at the helm.”

Levi called the role a personal milestone.

“Apart from the account of Christ, the story of David is the most powerful in all of scripture,” he stated. “It’s a story I’ve wanted to be a part of telling ever since I was a child, so it was such a blessing being a part of this production.”

Towers told JNS the docudrama format allows scholars to explore David’s legacy for both Jewish and Christian audiences.

“In these troubled times, when antisemitism is on the rise, our series is a good reminder of how much Jews and Christians have in common,” he said.

Towers said he wants the retelling of David’s story to encourage Jews around the world “not to be intimidated in the face of antisemitic violence and threats; to realize through David’s example that faith is not about perfection, since he was a man with flaws, who expressed fear, anxiety and despair; to be unapologetic about your Jewish identity.”

“I would hope that the series reaffirms for Jews why the most recognizable chant in all of Jewish history, that we have all sung since childhood, is about David: ‘David, King of Israel, lives, lives and endures,’” Towers told JNS.