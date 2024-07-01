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Influencers unite against antisemitism in New York

Over 300 digital stars and thought leaders, together with New York Mayor Eric Adams and Israel’s consul general in the city, gathered to combat Jew hatred and misinformation about Israel.

Jul. 1, 2024
Dor Malul
Eric Adams Rome
New York City Mayor Eric Adams visits the Jewish Quarter, Great Synagogue and Jewish Museum in Rome, Italy, on May 12, 2024. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.

In a landmark effort to counter rising antisemitism and present Israel’s narrative on the global stage, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) on Sunday launched the largest-ever global influencer summit in New York City.

Bringing together more than 300 social media influencers, celebrities and thought leaders, the event aims to address the surge in antisemitism and combat misinformation about Israel in the digital age.

The “Voices for Truth: Influencers United Against Antisemitism” summit, held at The Glasshouse in New York City, marked the first day of this groundbreaking initiative. Hosted in partnership with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the event featured prominent figures, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bravo U.S. cable TV host and producer Andy Cohen and social media influencer Montana Tucker.

Sacha Roytman, CEO of CAM, emphasized the urgency of the moment: “This is our chance to make a difference. To stand up for Jewish people and our values and the protection of minorities. To stand by is not an option anymore. Bring back activism and community leadership as a way of life.”

The summit comes as many Jewish influencers have faced increased hate and lost brand deals for defending Jews and supporting Israel in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught on Israel, in which terrorists killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took over 250 hostages. The event provided a platform for these voices to unite, share experiences and strategize on effectively using their platforms to counter antisemitism.

Adams highlighted the power of digital platforms in shaping public opinion.

“You are now on the precipice to decide which direction we go in. You only have to pick up your device to change the course of history. This is your moment to use your platforms to change the course of what we’re experiencing across the globe. There’s no room for hate in our city or on our globe. We can turn this around,” he said.

Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis described the complex narrative landscape.

“We live in a world in which lies become truth, truth becomes a lie, victims become aggressors and aggressors become victims. But know this—those who started this war will be defeated. We will not be victims of violence anymore. Enough,” he said.

Natalie Sanandaji, a survivor of the Oct. 7 Nova Music Festival massacre and a CAM public affairs officer, shared her story.

“For me and many others, Oct. 7 represents the loss of freedom and belonging, the loss of safety. When I saw the news broke out, I was devastated, and I was determined for the world to put a human face behind this tragedy, putting a name and a face to the startling statistics,” she said.

Tucker, recipient of the CAM Impactful Activism Award, spoke about the challenges and determination of Jewish advocates.

“Jews today have a voice, we are strong, we are powerful, and we are resilient,” she said. “We are fortunate to have social media to use our platforms to reach people all around the world. We have experienced brand deals fall through and death threats, but we’ll continue to fight every single day, and we will not give up.”

Cohen emphasized the importance of Jewish pride and visibility.

“Be proud of being Jewish and don’t shy away from showing it publicly,” he said. “And sometimes the simplest displays or gestures are the strongest and most effective. Many of you have large social media platforms, and simply by representing Jewish culture with pride to your followers, you will have more of a far-reaching impact than you may even realize,” he added.

The summit also featured Grammy-nominated artist Matisyahu in a thought-provoking fireside chat about modern-day antisemitism, followed by a live musical performance.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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