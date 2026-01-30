More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Iran assassin gets 15 years for trying to kill Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad

“So, when do we go after the guy who ordered it, Ayatollah Khamenei,” Alinejad wrote.

Masih Alinejad
Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad. Credit: Kambiz Foroohar via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jan. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Carlisle Rivera, 50, a convicted murderer hired by Iran to assassinate Iranian-American journalist and human-rights activist Masih Alinejad, was sentenced on Jan. 28 to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Rivera pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit stalking.

Prosecutors said Rivera was recruited in 2024 by Farhad Shakeri, an associate living in Iran and an asset of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to locate and kill Alinejad in New York City. Rivera and Shakeri had previously been incarcerated together in New York state prison.

“Today’s sentence underscores the consequences of conspiring with a regime that relies on violence and intimidation to survive,” stated John Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security.

According to court filings, Shakeri offered Rivera $100,000 to carry out the killing. Rivera recruited Jonathon Loadholt, his co-defendant, and used IRGC-provided funds to purchase a firearm and burner phones.

The men stalked Alinejad for months, including at a public speaking event and near a Brooklyn residence where they thought she lived. In voice messages intercepted by law enforcement, Rivera told Shakeri that Alinejad was “hard to catch, bro.”

Rivera was arrested on Nov. 7, 2024. Authorities recovered a gun with a “partially obliterated” serial number from his home.

“Thanks to the FBI, NYPD and SDNY for stopping three assassination plots on U.S. soil. That gave me a second life,” Alinejad wrote. “Five regime-hired hitmen are now in U.S. prisons.”

According to the Justice Department, Iranian intelligence officials and assets plotted to kidnap Alinejad in the United States for rendition to Iran in 2020 and 2021. Then, in 2022, the IRGC hired powerful, violent members of the Russian mob to murder Alinejad. After those efforts failed, the IRGC turned to Shakeri, who hired Rivera, the department stated.

“So when do we go after the guy who ordered it, Ayatollah Khamenei, and is now massacring unarmed Iranians? If dictators like Maduro can be chased down, he’s not untouchable,” she wrote.

Alinejad also acknowledged the European Union’s recent decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

“Correct move,” she stated. “Terrorists must be removed or terror spreads.”

Iran Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin