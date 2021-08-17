Jewish Agency names new regional directors for US, Canada

The Jewish Agency for Israel on Sunday appointed Sigal Kanotopsky as the organization’s Northeast regional director and Yaron Deckel as regional director for Canada.

The two are slated to depart on their missions in the near future.

They will lead the Jewish Agency’s efforts to strengthen the relationship between Israel and global Jewish communities. They will also assist with aliyah (immigration) to Israel and donor relations.

Kanotopsky will be based in Philadelphia and Deckel in Toronto.

This report was first published by Israel Hayom.