Kushner returns to advise Trump on administration

New details emerged Sunday morning about Donald Trump’s developing administration. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has returned to closely assist the president-elect in preparations for building the new administration.

Kushner, 43, was among the key figures in Trump’s first administration and led many of its successes. Since the 2020 election, he and his wife, Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, have avoided public and political activity, partly to provide their children with a more comfortable life.

Kushner broke his silence about a month ago, strongly criticizing the Biden administration for its approach toward Israel and the Middle East. According to a source familiar with the matter, he has now returned to active involvement in the president’s circle to contribute his experience ahead of Trump’s second term, which begins on Jan. 20.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaking at CPAC 2015 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.

Meanwhile, Republican Party sources assess that Trump’s rejection of a post for former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo increases the likelihood of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) being selected as the next secretary of state.

Rubio, 53, a strong supporter of Israel, has grown considerably closer to Trump in recent months and attended the victory event in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday night. According to two sources, the chances of his selection as America’s top diplomat are high.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.