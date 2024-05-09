JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Rubio: Revoke visas for foreign university students who support Hamas

The Florida senator called for “expedited deportation proceedings.”

Edit
(May 9, 2024 / JNS)
Pro-Palestinian Protest, Encampment, University of Connecticut
A rock at the University of Connecticut painted with pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel messages in response to the arrest of student protesters at the school earlier in the day, April 30, 2024. Credit: RosaSeaOtter via Wikimedia Commons.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) advocated more aggressive measures to regain security for Jewish students on American college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel.

“For those international students who defied university orders, and police instruction, in favor of acting on pro-terrorist views, this should result in immediate expulsion from their host institution and our generous country,” Rubio wrote on May 8. “No questions asked.”

He wrote, “Let me be clear: espousing support for a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization is grounds for the termination of a visa and immediate removal from our country.”

Given increasing arrests at anti-Israel protests, Rubio urged Mayorkas to ensure that “those who are in our country on visas are placed into expedited deportation proceedings.”

The senator also reminded that federal law required universities “to submit timely updates in SEVIS regarding a student’s status, including disciplinary actions, termination and arrest.”

On May 1, he wrote on X that “the pro-Hamas antisemitic freaks make a lot of news, but don’t forget there is still a lot more of us than them.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates