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Mamdani axes all Adams executive orders in past 15 months, including those defending Jews

“I was elected as a Democratic socialist and I will govern as a Democratic socialist,” the mayor said in his inaugural address.

JNS Staff
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs executive orders on Jan. 1, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Jan. 1, 2026 / JNS)

On his first day in office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revoked all of the executive orders that his predecessor, Eric Adams, has issued since Sept. 26, 2024, including several designed to protect Jews, in order, he said, to have a “fresh start for the incoming administration.”

The mayor, who has said he would have the Israeli prime minister arrested in New York City and who has many Jews in the city worried for their safety, didn’t say why he chose that date. But Sept. 26, 2024, was the day that Adams was indicted on federal bribery and campaign finance offense charges.

Mamdani stated at first in a release that he was revoking all order prior to Sept. 26, 2024, although the text of the order stated that it was discontinuing all of the orders post-Sept. 26, 2024. The mayor’s office sent out a second press release specifying that it was orders after that date.

In the waning hours of his mayorship, Adams and the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism released an annual report on combating Jew-hatred. Adams created that office on Jew-hatred on May 13 via executive order No. 51. Moshe Davis, its executive director, still had his title listed on LinkedIn and on X as of press time, and Mamdani told a reporter that he intended to keep the office.

A second executive order that Mamdani issued about structure and operations of his administration lists the office on antisemitism and says that the executive director is to be appointed by the mayor.

In the Dec. 30 report on Jew-hatred, Adams and the mayor’s office noted other executive orders that he issued—which Mamdani now appears to have axed. On June 8, Adams adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred via executive order No. 52.

On Dec. 2, Adams signed executive order No. 60, which barred city entities and personnel from boycotting or divesting from Israel, and No. 61, which directs the New York City Police Department to look into creating zones around houses of worship in which protesting would be prohibited.

After protesters blocked Jews from entering a Manhattan synagogue in November, Mamdani’s spokeswoman said that synagogues shouldn’t host pro-Israel events which, she said, violated international law.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Adams had created the New York City–Israel Economic Council via executive order in May or via another means, or what its current status is.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told JNS that Mamdani’s “decision to revoke New York City’s adoption of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, along with related executive orders aimed at confronting antisemitic discrimination, is a troubling indicator of the direction in which he is leading the city, just one day at the helm.”

“That concern is magnified by the overwhelming consensus behind the IHRA definition,” he said. “Two-thirds of U.S. states and the District of Columbia, major cities, more than 30 countries and hundreds of universities, sports organizations and governmental bodies rely on the IHRA working definition as the most authoritative and internationally accepted tool for identifying antisemitism.”

The IHRA definition doesn’t curb political debate, and it is important “particularly when hatred of Jews manifests through the denial of Jewish self-determination or the singling out of Israel,” according to Daroff.

“Repealing it diminishes New York City’s ability to recognize and respond to antisemitism at a time when incidents continue to rise,” he said. “New York City should lead with moral clarity and resolve in confronting antisemitism. This decision points in the opposite direction.”

Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, stated that it is “hard to overstate how disturbing it is that one of the first acts of the new New York City mayor was to delete official tweets and executive orders addressing the protection of Jewish New Yorkers.”

Adams, the former mayor, agreed. Mamdani “promised a new era and unity today,” he stated. “This isn’t new. And it isn’t unity.”

In his inaugural address on Thursday, Mamdani referred to the beginning of a “new era.”

“I stand alongside countless more New Yorkers watching from cramped kitchens in Flushing and barbershops in East New York, from cell phones propped against the dashboards of parked taxi cabs at LaGuardia, from hospitals in Mott Haven and libraries in El Barrio that have too long known only neglect,” he said. “I stand alongside construction workers in steel-toed boots and halal cart vendors whose knees ache from working all day.”

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” he said.

Mamdani added that the authors of the city’s story will “speak Pashto and Mandarin, Yiddish and Creole” and “will pray in mosques, at shul, at church, at Gurdwaras and Mandirs and temples—and many will not pray at all.”

“They will be Russian Jewish immigrants in Brighton Beach, Italians in Rossville and Irish families in Woodhaven—many of whom came here with nothing but a dream of a better life, a dream which has withered away,” he said. “They will be young people in cramped Marble Hill apartments where the walls shake when the subway passes. They will be black homeowners in St. Albans whose homes represent a physical testament to triumph over decades of lesser-paid labor and redlining.”

Bernie Sanders Mamdani
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) swears in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who stands alongside his wife Rama Duwaji, at City Hall, Jan. 1, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.

“They will be Palestinian New Yorkers in Bay Ridge, who will no longer have to contend with a politics that speaks of universalism and then makes them the exception,” he added.

Mamdani said that his movement was supported in part at “DSA meetings,” referring to the Democratic Socialists of America. “I was elected as a Democratic socialist and I will govern as a Democratic socialist,” he said. “I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.”

“To live in New York, to love New York, is to know that we are the stewards of something without equal in our world. Where else can you hear the sound of the steelpan, savor the smell of sancocho and pay $9 for coffee on the same block?” he added. “Where else could a Muslim kid like me grow up eating bagels and lox every Sunday?”

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