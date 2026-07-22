US forces pound Iranian military sites for 11th consecutive night

American forces carried out an 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Tuesday, targeting military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage sites and logistics infrastructure, U.S. Central Command said.

The strikes were intended to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” according to CENTCOM.

The military said Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway over the past three months, endangering “hundreds of innocent mariners” and undermining freedom of navigation.

“Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit,” CENTCOM said, adding that U.S. forces have helped facilitate the transit of some 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil through the strategic shipping lane since early May.