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New Jersey working to assist residents stranded in Middle East amid regional conflict, governor says

Gov. Mikie Sherrill criticized the federal response, stating that “this administration was slow to provide proactive notifications or adjust travel warnings until many were already in a dangerous situation.”

Mar. 5, 2026

New Jersey working to assist residents stranded in Middle East amid regional conflict, governor says

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Airport
An empty airport terminal. Credit: Leo Sacchi via Wikimedia Commons.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill stated on Wednesday that her administration is working to assist residents stranded in the Middle East amid widespread flight suspensions caused by the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, while criticizing the federal government for leaving families “stranded, frustrated and potentially in danger.”

Sherrill said her office has been in contact with New Jersey residents in the region, encouraging them to enroll in the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive security updates and emergency communications from U.S. embassies and consulates.

She added that the state is communicating with the State Department and the White House while coordinating with members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation to secure assistance for residents.

The State Department has begun arranging charter flights and other transportation options to help Americans leave the region after fighting triggered widespread cancellations and airspace closures.

“I served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 10 years during the Global War on Terror and as a member of the House Armed Services Committee in Congress. I know how important it is to go into any military action prepared and with a plan,” Sherrill stated.

“But instead of taking decisive steps to protect American citizens abroad, this administration was slow to provide proactive notifications or adjust travel warnings until many were already in a dangerous situation,” she stated. “This lack of clear, early communication has left many families stranded, frustrated and potentially in danger.”

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