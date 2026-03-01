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NYPD boosts patrols at sensitive sites after Iran strike

“State Police are increasing their presence at religious, diplomatic and cultural sites statewide in coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement partners,” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

NYPD boosts patrols at sensitive sites after Iran strike

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NYPD
A New York City Police Department car. Credit: Photogeider/Pixabay.

The New York City Police Department said Saturday it is increasing security at certain locations while “closely monitoring events in Iran and the Middle East.”

“As is our protocol and out of an abundance of caution, we will be enhancing patrols to sensitive locations throughout the city, including diplomatic, cultural, religious, and other relevant sites,” it said in a statement posted to its official X account.

It said it is coordinating with federal agencies and international partners.

The New York Post reported video posted to X showed NYPD counterterrorism officers patrolling outside the Iranian Embassy in Midtown Manhattan on Saturday.

Reports also said that the NYPD has increased its presence at synagogues and yeshivahs.

Police urged the public to stay vigilant and to report anything suspicious by calling 1-888-NYC-SAFE or 911.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul also issued a statement, posting to X: “Following the U.S. military operations in Iran overnight, we are taking precautionary steps to protect New Yorkers. State Police are increasing their presence at religious, diplomatic and cultural sites statewide in coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement partners.”

“Additionally, in advance of the Jewish holiday of Purim, State Police remain alert and have already begun outreach to religious organizations to offer support,” she added.

The Community Security Service (CSS), which trains security teams at synagogues, urged its network of volunteers to review protocols ahead of Shabbat, report suspicious activity, and maintain contact with local law enforcement, Yeshiva World News reported.

“Jews in America cannot afford to be complacent,” said CEO CSS Richard Priem. “Situational awareness and preparedness are key.”

Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network (SCN), a group providing safety guidance to Jewish communities in North America, said: “We urge communities to remain vigilant, continue the strengthened security postures institutions have implemented since October 7th, and coordinate closely with law enforcement.”

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