Roll Call: Report on status of Jewish congressional caucus as mob storms US Capitol

As members of Congress gathered in a joint session on Wednesday to certify U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, mobs of Trump supporters—many holding metal flag poles and baseball bats, and most unmasked even at the height of the coronavirus in the United States—stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing lawmakers, staff, reporters and others to take shelter.

Violence erupted in the afternoon when some of the protesters of the certification process scaled walls and scaffolding, and smashed windows to enter the building. One woman was shot during the chaos inside the Capitol and transferred to a nearby hospital; she was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. Multiple injuries to law enforcement have also been reported.

D.C. police officers remained cautious and restrained for most of the day until reinforcements arrived from Virginia and Maryland shortly before nightfall. National Guard members were also called in.

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., announced a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jewish and pro-Israel groups, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Democratic Majority for Israel, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and B’nai B’rith International, slammed the events of the day.

The 117th Congress has 35 Jewish members in the House and Senate.

JNS has reached out to all members of the Jewish caucus. This story will be updated accordingly.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.): “My staff and I are safe. I pray for the safety of the men and women of law enforcement. Say a prayer for our country,” he tweeted.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.): “As far as I’m aware, the congressman is safely back in his office after evacuating the Capitol.”

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.): “Rep. Deutch is OK and is sheltering in his office,” his spokesperson, Jason Attermann, told JNS.

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.): “Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I am safe, and my staff are safe,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.): “I want to thank Capitol Police and law enforcement helping to keep us safe,” he said in a tweet condemning the breach.

Rep. David Kutsoff (R-Tenn.): “Thank you to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. However, these actions are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol police for your work at this time,” he tweeted.

Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.): In a statement slamming what he called “an attempt to end” our democracy, he said, “Please know that I am safe.”

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.): “I am sheltering in place due to multiple threats from suspicious packages and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, but I am safe. I am incredibly grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers trying to keep us safe,” he tweeted.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.): “I am still safe within the Capitol complex. Today’s events are a tragic embarrassment for our country. There is no way to hide the fact that the President is responsible for this chaos, and must order his supporters to leave,” he tweeted.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.): Awaiting reply.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.): “I am safe. We are sheltering in place. Make no mistake: President Trump and his enablers are directly responsible for this violence,” he tweeted.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.): “We are all safe and sheltering. The Capitol is being secured and swept, and we’ll soon return to the House floor, complete our constitutional duty, and then begin the arduous work of reestablishing the foundations of our republic. But we cannot do it alone. We need you, America,” he tweeted.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.): “I am now sheltering in a safe location on the Hill,” he tweeted. “American democracy will prevail.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.): “She is safe,” her spokesperson, Miguel Ayala, told JNS.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.): Awaiting reply.

Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.): “Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service,” she tweeted.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.): “My staff and I are safe but sickened Republicans laid siege to the heart of our Republic. Violence to overturn an election defiles what our nation stands for. Those who foment this subversion of our democracy betray America. [U.S. President Donald Trump], tell your people to STAND DOWN,” she tweeted.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.): “I’m fine. Democracy in USA a bit more endangered than I thought,” he told JNS.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.): “This afternoon, as I was in the House Chamber for the counting of the electoral college ballots, protesters breached the security areas and entered the Capitol. After briefly sheltering in place, we have been safely evacuated from the Capitol. I am currently safe and secure,” he tweeted.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.): “I am remaining safely in my office, as are my staff who were directed to stay home. Rep. Andy Levin is with me since his office building was evacuated. I have seen firsthand today the bravery of the Capitol Police, and I’m thankful for their professionalism and dedication,” she tweeted.

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.): “I am safe and OK. I have been moved with other members out of the Capitol under police guard,” she tweeted.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.): “My staff and I are safe and following the U.S. Capitol Police’s evacuation orders as large groups of Trump supporters are attempting to storm the Capitol and House buildings. This is not who we are as Americans,” he tweeted.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.): “Congressman Zeldin was in the House chamber and was part of a successful evacuation to a secure location. Congressman Zeldin and his staff are safe,” said his spokesperson, Katie Vincentz, told JNS.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.): “He’s safe and we’re following Capitol police guidelines,” his spokesperson Matt Corridoni, told JNS.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.): “My staff and I are safe. The Capitol complex remains on lockdown and everyone should stay clear of the area,” she tweeted.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.): “My staff and I are safe. We are sheltering in place,” she tweeted.

U.S. Senate

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): Awaiting reply.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.): He is safe, according to a spokesperson.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.): “My staff & I are safe at a secure location,” he said in a tweet slamming the breach.

Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-Md.): Awaiting reply.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.): Awaiting reply.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.): “Senator Rosen is in a secure location and no longer in the Senate chamber,” her spokesperson, Jorge Silva, told JNS.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii): Awaiting reply.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): Awaiting reply.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.): “My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place in a secure location. We will continue following the guidance of U.S Capitol Police and recommend others in the area do the same,” he tweeted.