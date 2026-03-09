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Seventh US service member dies due to Iranian attack

The service member was critically wounded in a March 1 attack on U.S. forces in Saudi Arabia and died from those injuries Saturday night, CENTCOM said.

Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Seventh US service member dies due to Iranian attack

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A U.S. Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on March 7, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
A U.S. Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on March 7, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

A U.S. service member has died from wounds sustained during the Iranian regime’s initial wave of attacks across the Middle East, raising the American death toll in “Operation Epic Fury” to seven, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday night.

The service member was critically wounded in a March 1 attack on U.S. forces in Saudi Arabia and died from those injuries on Saturday night, CENTCOM said.

Major combat operations in the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime are ongoing. The military is withholding the service member’s identity until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, in line with Pentagon policy.

Meanwhile, a U.S. National Guard soldier died on March 6 in Kuwait following a medical emergency, CENTCOM said on Sunday night. The health-related death remains under review, and further details will come from the National Guard Bureau.

A dignified transfer was held at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on March 7 for six soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command who were killed by an Iranian drone in in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during “Operation Epic Fury.”

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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