Seventh US service member dies due to Iranian attack

A U.S. service member has died from wounds sustained during the Iranian regime’s initial wave of attacks across the Middle East, raising the American death toll in “Operation Epic Fury” to seven, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday night.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 8, 2026

The service member was critically wounded in a March 1 attack on U.S. forces in Saudi Arabia and died from those injuries on Saturday night, CENTCOM said.

Major combat operations in the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime are ongoing. The military is withholding the service member’s identity until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, in line with Pentagon policy.

Meanwhile, a U.S. National Guard soldier died on March 6 in Kuwait following a medical emergency, CENTCOM said on Sunday night. The health-related death remains under review, and further details will come from the National Guard Bureau.

A dignified transfer was held at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on March 7 for six soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command who were killed by an Iranian drone in in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, during “Operation Epic Fury.”