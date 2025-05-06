Trump announces US-Houthi ceasefire, terror group vows to continue Israel attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt strikes on the Houthi terrorists in Yemen, saying the Iran-backed group had “agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East,” Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, the president said the Houthis approached the administration on Monday night after a nearly two-month bombing campaign against the group.

“They said please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,” the president continued. “I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately.”

He added that the group had “capitulated.”

The Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, confirmed that his country had mediated the ceasefire between the United States and the terrorist group.

“In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” Albusaidi wrote.

A Houthi social media account said after the announcement that the group would continue its attacks on Israel.

“We are committed to our operations in support of Gaza, regardless of the sacrifices it costs us,” the media office for the Houthi governor of Dhamar wrote.

On Monday, Israel conducted a wave of strikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port in retaliation against the Houthis, who fired a ballistic missile that struck near Israel’s main international airport.

Dan Shapiro, former U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Obama administration and liaison to Israel on Iran during the Biden administration, called Tuesday’s deal “a win.”

“Still need to end Houthi attacks on Israel, or on their broadly defined ‘Israeli shipping’ interests—often ships with no actual connection to Israel,” Shapiro wrote. “The Israeli strikes on Yemen in recent days, coordinated with the United States, may need to be repeated.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged Israel to consider striking Iran for its role in supporting the Houthi attacks.

“To my friends in Israel, do what you have to do to protect your airspace and your people,” Graham wrote. “It is long past time to consider hitting Iran hard. It wouldn’t take much to put Iran out of the oil business.”

In the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump also said a “very, very big” and “positive” announcement is coming before he departs for his trip to the Middle East, according to the press pool. He did not specify the announcement or subject.