US, Iranian envoys spar at UN Security Council meeting

The Iranian regime’s chief negotiating tactic was delay, but then time ran out, Israel’s envoy to the United Nations said on Saturday.

“We will not be played. They were building the means to corner us, to force an irreversible reality with our backs against the wall,” said Ambassador Danny Danon during a tense emergency session of the U.N. Security Council. “That is not a future Israel will accept. No responsible nation should.”

The meeting, called by France hours after Israeli and American strikes on Iran had begun, featured confrontations between diplomats and a denunciation of the strikes by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.

“Since this morning, I have condemned the massive military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran,” he said, while also condemning Iran’s strikes across seven Arab countries.

Negotiations between Washington and Iran on a nuclear accord were ongoing, with the latest round coming on Thursday and more talks scheduled for this Monday. But multiple reports and U.S. President Donald Trump’s own comments indicated Iran simply wasn’t moving off its positions.

Still, Guterres said, “I deeply regret that this opportunity of diplomacy has been squandered.”

Mike Waltz, Washington’s U.N. ambassador, said U.S. action against Iran was within the bounds of international law.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Waltz told the council. “That principle is not a matter of politics. It’s a matter of global security. And to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions.”

Danon seconded, telling the council, “We are stopping extremism before it becomes unstoppable,” and adding, “We will ensure that no radical regime armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can threaten our people or the entire world.”

Amir Saeid Iravani, the Islamic Republic’s U.N. envoy, termed the strikes a war crime and a crime against humanity, and chided the council for failing to take action against what he called “warmongering statements” by the American side.

“The issue before the council is straightforward: whether any member state may, including a permanent member of this council, through the use of force, coercion or aggression, determine the political future or system of another state or impose control over its affairs,” said Iravani.

He did not mention reports, and a claim by Trump, that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strikes, though it was confirmed hours later by Iranian state media.

Iravani and Waltz went at each other directly, with Waltz mocking his counterpart’s claims, noting the Iranian regime’s attempts to assassinate Trump, its decades-long calls for death to America and its support for terror proxies throughout the Middle East.

“Iran’s menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, our partners, our allies around the world,” said Waltz. “You know who is not citing the vagaries of international law? You know who is celebrating in the streets around the world? The Iranian people.”

Iravani countered with advice “to the representative of the United States to be polite. It will be better for yourself and the country you represent.”

Waltz shot back, saying, “This representative sits here, in this body, representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people, and imprisoned many more, simply for wanting freedom from your entire tyranny.”

While Russia condemned American and Israeli action, China offered a more balanced response.

Beijing was concerned with “the sudden escalation of regional tensions,” backing a call to return to diplomatic negotiations,” said Fu Cong, China’s U.N. ambassador.