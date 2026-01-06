‘Very strong support’ for Israel, ‘serious opposition to Israeli gov,’ Goldman says at campaign event

At an event kicking off his reelection campaign on Tuesday, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) noted that it was the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The congressman also talked about his history of prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump and about the need for more affordable housing.

What he did not mention, however, was Israel.

Only afterward, speaking to the press in an ornate Chinatown restaurant party space, did Goldman address the Jewish state and Palestinians.

“My stance has been and continues to be that we need to find a pathway for a two-state solution, so that both Israelis and Palestinians can live with self determination, security and prosperity,” he said, in response to a reporter’s question.

“I have a very strong support for the State of Israel and its right to exist as a Jewish state, the only Jewish state in the world,” he added. “But I have voiced my serious opposition to the Israeli government.”

Goldman told reporters that he is “really optimistic that with the cease fire that there is the best chance yet of creating a state for the Palestinian civilians that is not ruled by a terrorist group” and that “Israel can be secure from surrounding terrorist groups that want to eviscerate it.”

The congressman faces what is expected to be a tough race to again represent New York’s 10th congressional district, which includes Manhattan from Greenwich Village south through Chinatown and Wall Street and, in Brooklyn, neighborhoods including Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights, Red Hook and Park Slope—upscale neighborhoods that also include public housing run by the city.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) at an event for his reelection campaign in Manhattan, Jan. 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Rep. Dan Goldman’s campaign.

His opponent is Brad Lander, who until Jan. 1 was New York City comptroller, and who has an activist past. Before going into public service, Lander headed a nonprofit organization focused on affordable housing. He was arrested in June 2025 while trying to hold onto a man being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. No charges were filed.

Lander worked with Zorhan Mamdani during the latter’s campaign for mayor, after Lander lost to him in the primary. He introduced Mamdani to Jewish leaders and congregations. After not getting a widely expected appointment to Mamdani’s administration, Lander announced his run for the House seat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who earlier endorsed Lander, on Tuesday also endorsed Goldman. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also endorsed Goldman.

Both Goldman and Lander are Democrats, and both are Jewish.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) at an event for his reelection campaign in Manhattan, Jan. 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Rep. Dan Goldman’s campaign.

Lander identifies as progressive, and his website includes language similar to that of Democratic Socialists of America-aligned Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “While the oligarchy drives an affordability crisis, they shouldn’t be able to buy a seat in Congress,” his campaign website states.

He is known as a sharp Israel critic.

During a yizkor memorial service during last fall’s High Holidays, Lander spoke at a synagogue and called Israel’s treatment of Palestinians “genocide.”

His campaign website states that “New Yorkers’ hard-earned tax dollars should not be going to fund forever wars and human rights violations—whether by foreign leaders or American ones.”

It adds that he has stood up for “freedom for Soviet Jewry, against the war in Iraq and to stop Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and the destruction of Gaza.”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) at an event for his reelection campaign in Manhattan, Jan. 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Rep. Dan Goldman’s campaign.

“Brad knows that Israelis will only be safe and free when Palestinians are free and safe,” it adds.

Goldman is more centrist on Israel.

Asked by a reporter if he believes that Israel has committed genocide, Goldman called for “a serious investigation into what went on in Gaza during the war.”

“We just don’t know enough. I think you’ve got a lot of different views,” he said. “All I’m saying is that from my perspective, there were some absolutely horrific things done in Gaza. What you call it is more of a legal matter, in my view.”

“What we can agree on is that the destruction was unconscionable and devastating, and I’m really grateful that it is over, the hostages are out and we can move forward,” he said.

Tony Hoffman at a reelection campaign event for Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in Manhattan, Jan. 6, 2026. Photo by Debra Nussbaum Cohen.

Goldman supporter Tony Hoffman, a retired public high school assistant principal who later worked for a nonprofit that created smaller public schools, came to the kickoff event wearing a J Street pin on his lapel.

Campaign chair of the Village Independent Democrats club, Hoffman told JNS that he has worked with Goldman extensively.

Hoffman said he believes that issues relating to Israel will play a huge role in the 2026 primary election campaign.

Goldman, he said, is pro-Israel but hates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is against the occupation in the West Bank and Gaza. Where Goldman “separates from the far left is on giving arms to Israel, which he supports and they don’t,” he said.

Asked if Goldman hates Netanyahu, a spokesman for the campaign told JNS that the candidate is “very critical of current Israeli leadership.”

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 23.