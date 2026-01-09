‘We support Hamas here,’ protesters chant outside synagogue in Queens, NY

Anti-Israel protesters chanted pro-Hamas slogans near a synagogue in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday, in a demonstration that forced the early closure of a daycare, two elementary schools and a religious site, according to a local official.

Unconfirmed videos on social media show dozens of protesters, many wearing masks, chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” near Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills, a Modern Orthodox synagogue.

A protest group, Pal-Awda, identified the location of the synagogue on social media earlier on Thursday and claimed that it was hosting an “illegal event” with “Zionist real estate agencies” to sell property in Ma’ale Adumim, Israel.

New York State Assemblyman Sam Berger, a Democrat who represents the area, said that local Jewish institutions voluntarily shut down after police notified them of the demonstration.

“I am extremely concerned that this protest is forcing a daycare, two elementary schools and a house of worship to close early, upending the daily lives of working New Yorkers,” Berger wrote. “For our New York City mayor, who has said he ‘will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbors,’ I am calling on Zohran Mamdani for an immediate condemnation of this demonstration.”

Grace Meng, a Democratic state representative in Queens, declared that “publicly and proudly declaring support for Hamas is vile antisemitism meant to intimidate the Jewish community. I strongly condemn it and stand against antisemitism, terrorism and all forms of hate.”

‘This is intimidation’

As of Friday morning, Mamdani has not condemned the protest on either of his accounts on X. (JNS sought comment from Mamdani’s office.)

In response to a similar protest outside Park East synagogue in November, Mamdani’s office previously stated that “every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation” but that “these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law,” referring to the alleged sale of real estate in Israel.

Other New York politicians, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, condemned the Kew Gardens Hills protests on Friday.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews,” Hochul said. “No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) similarly condemned the pro-Hamas chant.

“Whatever the amnesia surrounding Oct. 7, the truth must never be forgotten: Hamas murdered, maimed, mutilated, raped and tortured thousands of innocent Israelis,” Torres wrote. “It is, and has always been, a barbaric oppressor of its own people.”

“Support for Hamas is not an expression of empathy for Palestinians. It is an expression of antipathy toward Jews and Israelis,” he added. “Hate has no place in N.Y.C.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) put his condemnation in blunter terms.

“These a**holes in N.Y.C. proudly chant for Hamas in close proximity to a Jewish school and place of worship,” Fetterman wrote. “This is menacing and intimidation. The Jewish community deserves relief and protection from these raging antisemites.”