West Virginia man indicted for social media, phone threats against Trump, Israelis and federal officials

Cody Lee Smith, 20, of Clarksburg, W.V., has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill U.S. President Donald Trump and federal law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Smith was indicted on two counts of threatening to murder the president, as well as additional counts of threatening federal officials, according to prosecutors.

According to the indictment, Smith made a series of public posts on Instagram encouraging and threatening the murder of Trump, the president’s supporters, including members of the military, as well as Israelis and “all government officials.”

Prosecutors also allege that Smith “sent a direct message via Instagram to Donald J. Trump, Jr., stating he would kill his father, President Trump, by cutting his ‘jugular.’”

Authorities stated that the threats extended beyond social media. Smith allegedly called a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tip line and threatened to kill ICE agents in Clarksburg, along with the employee who answered the call.

“We take threats seriously, regardless of how they are made, and will prosecute those who make them to the fullest extent of the law,” Matthew Harvey, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, stated.

If convicted, Smith faces up to five years in prison on each count of threatening the president and up to 10 years on the remaining counts.