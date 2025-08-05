UN aid blocked, manipulation of the media and Hamas’s theft

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum hosts a panel dissecting the Gaza Strip starvation blood libel, Hamas propaganda, complicity by the United Nations and the West’s shocking embrace of a Palestinian state while Israeli hostages continue to suffer under terrorist captivity.

Joining in the conversation about the disturbing realities behind the humanitarian-aid crisis in Gaza are co-hosts Emily Schrader, journalist and human-rights activist; Shoshana Keats-Jaskoll, founder of Chochmat Nashim; and Jonathan Elkhoury, Lebanese-born columnist and speaker. Emily, who has just returned from the border, shares on-the-ground insights into the tons of aid stalled by U.N. inaction and Hamas interference.

The panel debunks global accusations of Israeli-imposed starvation, highlighting the real victims: hostages like 24-year-old Evyatar David, visibly emaciated in recent Hamas videos. They challenge the media’s manipulative imagery and the West’s dangerous double standards, drawing chilling comparisons to classic blood libels.

As countries like France, the United Kingdom and Canada prepare to recognize a Palestinian state, rewarding terrorism without clear borders or leadership, the hosts ask: Is this the “fruits of Oct. 7”?

From the shifting political tides in Lebanon to failed Western diplomacy and strategic media silence, “The Quad” delivers clarity on who’s standing for peace and who’s feeding the crocodile.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.