Unity is a myth

“United we stand, divided we fall” sounds logical. But is it practical or even possible?

Since Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel, many have called for unity against our “enemies.” Yet this call, however well-meaning, promises disappointment, exhaustion and fatigue. Unity, in the sense of homogeneous consensus, is nearly impossible. Ironically, it’s often harder than confronting the opposition. Organization of like-minded individuals is the best and most effective way of confronting challenges facing the Jewish people.

Even describing Jewish people as “the Jewish people” is incorrect since so many Jewish people support actions against the well-being of the “Jewish people” and the Jewish state. Furthermore, the Jewish people have been stateless for so long and have been dispersed to so many different countries that seeking unity is even more enigmatic. French Jews carry with them the cultural identity of that country, and a South African Jew may have South African traditions. Similarly, an American Jew is likely to have attachments to American culture and identity. Asking for Jewish unity is closer to asking for world unity than anything else. It is true that there is a common religion, Judaism, as the connector, but the difference in culture outweighs the commonality of the religion.

Throughout history, the Jewish people have rarely been united—not in antiquity and not in modern times. Even in communities throughout New York City, where many Jews reside, deep ideological splits persist.

Consider the 2025 New York City mayoral race. Surprisingly, pro-Socialist Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has been sharply critical of Israel, supports the BDS movement and refuses to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada,” garners significant support from even Jewish voters.

A Zenith Research poll in collaboration with Public Process Solutions found that 43% of Jewish voters support Mamdani, with support rising to 67% among Jewish voters aged 18 to 44. The same polling group found that Mamdani also holds a 17-point lead among Jewish voters in the race, according to combined polling.

As stunning as these figures are, these numbers reflect the diversity of opinion. One would be hard-pressed to convince a Jewish Mamdani voter to be on the same page with a supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It would be more likely to get the large percentage of the anti-Mamdani New Yorkers to work together than it would be to seek unity among all.

A stark example of disunity in the face of dire circumstances occurred during the Warsaw Ghetto uprising of 1943. During this period, the Jewish people in the ghetto faced total annihilation by the Nazis. Yet two major resistance groups—the Jewish Fighting Organization (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ZZW)—fought separately due to ideological differences. Their divided strategy ultimately weakened them. Even amid life-or-death stakes, unity remained unattainable. It underlines the strong drive for power, control and respect existing within humankind.

To build a fire, you need a spark, followed by embers, quickly followed by small twigs. Once a small flame is strong enough, more wood can be added to create a larger fire. Organizing individuals is akin to creating a small blaze; through impactful action, the flame can grow. Complete unity is not needed. Groups with shared values can form a kind of collective strength, a kindling that can ignite a broader movement. If enough people who share core convictions—such as Israel’s right to exist and the rejection of antisemitism that targets Israel alone—organize and act, meaningful progress will follow.

Let’s trade the mirage of unity for the power of organizing. Like a grand fire that starts with a little kindling, like-minded Jewish people can rise up to defeat their enemies.

