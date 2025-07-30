New poll signals Mamdani leads Cuomo by 17 points among Jewish New Yorkers

( July 30, 2025 / JNS )

A poll released by a firm that launched this month suggests that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist and New York state assemblyman, leads Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, by 17 points among Jewish voters in the mayoral race.

Zenith Research, which collaborated on the poll with Public Process Solutions, says that it has the “largest sample size of any publicly released 2025 mayoral general election poll” to date.

Among the 152 Jews—99 of them affiliated with the Reform movement, secular or of no denomination, and 51 of them affiliated with the Conservative or Orthodox streams of Judaism—who responded to the poll, 43% favored Mamdani, compared to 26% Cuomo. Adams (15%) and Sliwa (9%) followed.

Among Conservative and Orthodox Jews, which the poll didn’t separate, 33% favored Cuomo and 21% Mamdani. Those who identify as Reform, secular or no denomination preferred Mamdani (55%) to Cuomo (22%), per the poll.

The 58 Jews, ages 18 to 44, who responded backed Mamdani (67%) well ahead of Cuomo (9%). The 94 Jews, ages 45 and above, who responded preferred Cuomo (38%) to Mamdani (25%).

The poll had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.9% among the 1,453 registered voters, and a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.9% among the 1,021 2025 likely general election voters.