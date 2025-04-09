What to do when Passover Eve falls on Shabbat?

( April 9, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Passover Eve falling on Shabbat is a rare occurrence, even in the days when months were sanctified by sighting the new moon. Years could pass without it happening. Even today, with our fixed calendar system, Passover Eve falls on Shabbat only rarely.

It will do so this year (5785), with the next occurrence being 20 years from now in 5805 (which will also feature a three-day Purim and Tisha B’Av falling on Saturday night). The event thus raises numerous practical questions about how to handle Shabbat meals and chametz removal.

Chametz removal

The Mishnah in Pesachim (49a) discusses the timing of chametz removal when Passover Eve falls on Shabbat. Rabbi Meir holds that chametz should be removed on Friday, while the Sages and Rabbi Elazar bar Zadok maintain it should be removed “in its time,” meaning on Shabbat itself.

The Rambam and the Shulchan Aruch (444,1) ruled that chametz should be removed on Friday, though keeping some chametz for Shabbat meals is permitted. Any remaining chametz on Shabbat can be disposed of by flushing it down the toilet (Mishnah Berurah 21) or by pouring a spoiling agent on it.

In a standard year, chametz must be removed by the end of the fifth hour. When removal is moved to Friday, one might assume it could be removed anytime during the day, since chametz consumption remains permitted even on Shabbat. Nevertheless, the Mordechai, citing Rashi (Pesachim, end of Chapter 1), states that even when Passover Eve falls on Shabbat, chametz should be removed by the end of the fifth hour on Friday as a precaution to maintain consistency with regular years. The Shulchan Aruch (444,2) upholds this ruling.

In summary, when Passover Eve falls on Shabbat:

• Check for chametz on Thursday evening.

• Nullify chametz after the check as usual.

• Burn chametz Friday morning by the end of the fifth hour.

• Don’t nullify chametz on Friday (unless you don’t plan to eat more).

• Nullify the remaining chametz on Shabbat before the end of the fifth hour.

Handling Shabbat meals

When planning Shabbat meals, two options exist, each with challenges: using chametz foods and utensils or using kosher-for-Passover foods and utensils.

The most practical approach in modern times is to finish kashering the kitchen and storing all chametz utensils before Shabbat. On Shabbat itself, use kosher-for-Passover food with disposable dishes. Here is a practical schedule:

Friday night meal: Use pitas or non-crumbling bread with disposable dishes. If concerned about children carrying chametz throughout the house, eat an egg-sized portion of bread at the meal’s beginning, then clear it away. For the blessing after meals, keep a small amount of bread (even in a plastic bag) on the table.

Shabbat morning meal: Rise early for prayers to finish in time to eat comfortably before the chametz deadline. After prayers, make Kiddush and enjoy a brief but satisfying breakfast with pitas or challah and accompaniments. Finish chametz consumption by the end of the fourth hour (approximately 10:00 a.m.). Today’s variety of spreads, smoked fish, and pastrami allows for creating an honorable Shabbat meal even with these constraints.

Purchase only minimal amounts of bread for Shabbat. For leftover bread, pour a spoiling agent (like bleach or dish soap) over it and dispose of it in the toilet or outside garbage. Nullify the chametz by reciting “Kol chamira…” before the end of the fifth hour, around 11:20 a.m.

Mincha and third meal: The third Shabbat meal can be eaten approximately half an hour after noon (around 1:15 p.m.). Mincha prayers can be recited from this time, preferably before the meal. This can be a substantial lunch to prevent excessive hunger at the Seder, but must be chametz-free.

Kneidlach (matzah balls) are permitted at this meal, and some Sephardic Jews use egg matzah. In such cases, begin the meal before the tenth hour—around 3:50 p.m. Take care not to eat too close to the Seder to ensure appetite for the ritual matzah.

Torah study: Between breakfast’s end and Mincha time, communities should organize Torah classes for adults, youth, and children, including parent-child learning sessions.

In this way we can use this special Shabbat to prepare for the Seder night, so that we can enter the Seder night both from studying the Haggadah, from rest, and from the holiness of Shabbat. God willing, may we rise from holiness to holiness, and merit to achieve true inner freedom.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.