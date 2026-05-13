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Shabbat250Kit launches national Shabbat campaign ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, a new initiative is encouraging Jewish families across the country to rediscover the traditions and atmosphere of Shabbat.

May. 13, 2026
Shabbat250
Shabbat250 image promoting a national Shabbat
Shabbat250 image promoting a national Shabbat initiative ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. Credit: Courtesy of Shabbat250Kit.
( May 13, 2026 / Shabbat250 )

A new national initiative called Shabbat250Kit has launched ahead of America’s 250th anniversary with the goal of helping bring the experience of Shabbat into more Jewish homes across the United States.

The project was created around a simple idea: Many American Jews still carry memories of Shabbat from earlier generations the glow of candles, Friday-night meals with family, grandparents gathered around the table and the feeling of disconnecting from the outside world for one evening each week.

Organizers said the initiative aims to help families recreate those moments at a time when many people feel increasingly disconnected from tradition, family time and rituals.

“Many people remember a grandparent lighting candles or sitting around a Shabbat table as children,” organizers said. “Others may never have experienced it themselves, but always wanted to. We wanted to create an accessible way for families to reconnect with that atmosphere and bring a piece of it into their homes.”

The initiative offers curated Shabbat packages intended to help families participate in Friday-night traditions, including candle lighting, challah, Kiddush and shared meals.

Shabbat250Kit instructional brochure outlinin
Shabbat250Kit instructional brochure outlining candle lighting, Kiddush, challah and Friday-night traditions. Credit: Courtesy of Shabbat250Kit.

The campaign comes amid broader national attention surrounding Shabbat and Jewish communal life during the America250 period, including recent public discussion following U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House proclamation recognizing a National Sabbath weekend.

Organizers said the broader vision of the project is tied to reflection, gratitude and Jewish continuity during the America250 period.

“At a moment when America is reflecting on 250 years of history and freedom, we felt this was an opportunity to also reflect on the traditions and family experiences that have connected Jewish communities for generations,” organizers said.

The project’s presentation and branding emphasize warmth, dignity and hospitality, positioning the campaign as a broader communal and cultural effort rather than a traditional commercial promotion.

For more information: https://Shabbat250Kit.com

Shabbat250
About & contact the publisher
Shabbat250 Shabbat250
Shabbat250 is a national initiative launched to coordinate the community’s response to President Donald Trump’s historic "National Sabbath" proclamation. The project honors the 250th anniversary of the United States by celebrating the Jewish tradition of Shabbat as a time for reflection, family and communal unity. By facilitating a nationwide observance, Shabbat250 aims to highlight the enduring gift of religious liberty in America and provide a central platform for citizens to join in a shared moment of gratitude for the nation's Jubilee. Visit shabbat250.org to learn more.
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