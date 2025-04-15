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AEPi Mensch Madness raises more than $60k for philanthropy

The chapter raising the most money was at the University at Buffalo.

Apr. 15, 2025
AEPi

AEPi Mensch Madness raises more than $60k for philanthropy

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AEPi Buffalo
AEPi from the University at Buffalo won this year’s Mensch Madness tournament. Credit: Courtesy.
( Apr. 15, 2025 / AEPi )

The nets have been cut down, and the University of Florida men’s basketball team is the new champion of March Madness. But the real winners this year are the three beneficiaries of Alpha Epsilon Pi’s Mensch Madness bracket challenge: NECHAMA, Israel ParaSport Center and Chai Lifeline.

This year, Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity’s annual Mensch Madness Bracket Challenge, combining the excitement of the annual NCAA college basketball tournament and enhancing it with the spirit of tikkun olam (“repairing the world”) and philanthropy, raised more than $60,000 for AEPi’s Repair the World fund, one of the largest amounts ever raised in the 11-year history of the program.

More than 1,600 brackets were submitted this year, raising more than $60,000. AEPi at the University at Buffalo won this year’s competition, raising $7,505. Other top finishers were Elon University, American University, Indiana University, the University of Pittsburgh and George Washington University.

The undergraduate raising the most money was Brother Ari Goldstein from the University at Buffalo.

“During these most difficult of times for Jewish students on college campuses, demonstrating the importance of tikkun olam to our communities has never been more crucial,” said Rob Derdiger, AEPi International’s CEO. “Our Brothers are standing up to antisemitism and anti-Israel hate by doing what we, as a community, do best: doing good for the world. I’m very proud of the effort our students put in this year to raise these funds, and I congratulate our brothers at Buffalo for their winning effort.”

AEPi
About & contact the publisher
AEPi AEPi
Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel. Founded in 1913, it has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission—to develop the future leaders of the Jewish communities—is demonstrated daily through acts of brotherhood, <em>tzedakah</em> (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
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