AJU appoints Rabbi Stewart Vogel to advance recruitment and rabbinic innovation at Ziegler

American Jewish University (AJU) has appointed Rabbi Stewart Vogel as senior advisor for recruitment, admissions and rabbinic innovation at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies as part of the school’s plans for preparing the next generation of rabbis to lead Jewish communities and institutions.

As Ziegler reopens admissions for the 2027-28 academic year and advances a revised approach to rabbinic education, Vogel will play a central role in identifying, recruiting and cultivating qualified candidates who view the rabbinate as a calling to serve the Jewish people. He will also help advance innovation in rabbinic education, drawing on decades of experience in congregational leadership, institutional transformation and Jewish communal life.

The Ziegler School will remain grounded in deep, Torah-inspired learning and a commitment to the State of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people. At the same time, its curriculum will expand to include training in artificial intelligence and technology, business management, financial development, critical thinking, communication and conflict resolution. This approach reflects a recognition that today’s rabbis must be both deeply rooted in Jewish tradition and equipped with the practical skills to lead complex organizations, navigate change and strengthen Jewish communities.

“The rabbinate is changing, and rabbinic education must change with it,” said AJU president and CEO Jay Sanderson. “Today’s rabbis are religious leaders, educators, organizational leaders and community builders. They need to understand finance, fundraising, technology and the realities of running complex organizations while remaining deeply grounded in Jewish tradition. Vogel understands both the demands of this work and the opportunities ahead. His leadership will help us recruit qualified individuals prepared to shape the Jewish future.”

“The Jewish future needs rabbis who understand that leadership extends far beyond the pulpit,” said Vogel. “We are looking for dedicated individuals who see the rabbinate as an all-encompassing commitment to serving others. They must be deeply grounded in Jewish learning and tradition, but also willing to think creatively, embrace change and help build the institutions and communities Jewish life will need in the years ahead.”

Vogel will work closely with AJU’s leadership to strengthen recruitment and admissions, deepen relationships with Jewish communal leaders and identify individuals with the intellectual depth, leadership potential and commitment to service necessary to succeed in an evolving rabbinate.

“As we reopen admissions and prepare to welcome a new cohort of students, Vogel will play an important role in shaping Ziegler’s future,” said Rabbi Cheryl Peretz, interim dean of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies. “He brings decades of rabbinic leadership, deep relationships across the Jewish community and a willingness to challenge conventional thinking. His experience will be valuable as we recruit qualified individuals who are grounded in Jewish tradition, committed to serving others and prepared to lead Jewish communities in a rapidly changing world.”

A longtime leader in Conservative Judaism, Vogel is the immediate past president of the Rabbinical Assembly and rabbi emeritus of Hamakom, the congregation formed through the merger of Temple Aliyah and Shomrei Torah Synagogue. Vogel played a leadership role in bringing the two congregations together.

Vogel also has previous connections to AJU, having studied at its predecessor institution, the University of Judaism and served in educational and leadership roles at Brandeis-Bardin, Brandeis Camp Institute and Camp Alonim.