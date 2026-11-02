Philanthropists Vibeke Lichten and Joel Assouline honored at Hebrew University’s board of governors meeting

Philanthropists Vibeke Lichten and Joel Assouline, founders of the Assouline-Lichten Foundation, were honored during a Wall of Life ceremony at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) on Oct. 20 as part of the university’s 89th board of governors meeting.

Located on the Alina and John Paulson Campus, Mount Scopus, the Wall of Life recognizes individuals, families and entities whose generosity has made a significant contribution to the university, including through support for student scholarships, academic programs and campus development.

Through the Assouline-Lichten Foundation, the couple has supported educational opportunities in Israel, particularly for women from disadvantaged backgrounds. Their philanthropy at Hebrew University includes an endowment supporting Israeli Jewish women pursuing studies in science and medicine, as well as funding for institutional initiatives. They have also hosted Hebrew University faculty at their home, helping foster connections between the university’s scholars and the broader community.

In recognition of their contributions, Lichten and Assouline were previously honored at Hebrew University’s Founders Wall ceremony in 2015.

“Hebrew University plays an essential role in advancing education and research in Israel and we are proud to support its work,” Lichten and Assouline said. “We believe deeply in the importance of creating opportunities for talented women who might otherwise face barriers to higher education. It is a privilege to be recognized by a university whose mission and achievements mean so much to us.”

Beyond Hebrew University, the couple supports educational institutions and organizations in Israel, initiatives addressing water scarcity in Africa, children’s educational opportunities and community services in the United States.

Lichten and Assouline are retired partners of A2 Investment Group, a real estate firm specializing in development, sustainable design and acquisition services in Philadelphia and New York.

Assouline has more than 40 years of experience in real estate and completed the Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design. He also holds an MBA from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

Lichten is a registered architect in New York and Pennsylvania and the founder of Atelier Vibeke Lichten, an architecture and design firm. She has served on the board of the Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation and as an adviser to the Office of Executive Education at Harvard University. She also completed Harvard’s Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate and holds a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.