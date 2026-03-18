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American Friends of the Hebrew University

About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem: This year marks 100 years of excellence in research, education, and innovation at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)—Israel’s premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the University, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership, and promoting diversity. Home to over 23,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni of the University have won nine Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University’s academic programs, research, and achievements, visit new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University: American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities, and assisted the University’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit www.afhu.org.
Honorees and honored guests at the 16th Annual Bel Air Affaire, hosted by American Friends of the Hebrew University’s (AFHU) Western Region. Photo by Randy Shropshire.
The Wire
$3.2 million raised at AFHU Bel Air Affaire Luminaries of Light to support scholarships at Hebrew U
Celebrating the university’s centennial, this year’s gala highlighted key donors and provided critical scholarship support for IDF veterans.
Oct. 5, 2025
Hebrew U and Georgetown cancer initiative
The Wire
New Hebrew U and Georgetown U cancer center collaboration
“Together, we will accelerate progress toward more effective cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment,” says Eli Pikarsky, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Hebrew University.
Jul. 2, 2025
AFHU
The Wire
AFHU presents 55th George A. Katz Torch of Learning awards
Annual award recognizes News Corp Deputy General Counsel Eugenie C. Gavenchak and Paul Weiss Partner Elizabeth Stotland Weiswasser for their leadership, scholarship and dedication to the betterment of humanity.
May. 13, 2025
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
AFHU appoints six new board members to its Northeast Region
The new board members will engage and educate people about the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
Jan. 29, 2025
Lew and Ali Sanders with Asher Cohen
The Wire
AFHU holds Palm Beach 2025 Scopus Award event
“Their unwavering support, along with the support of those attending this event, will advance the future of medicine and provide critical assistance to our students,” said Joshua Rednik, AFHU chief executive officer.
Jan. 24, 2025
David Foster, Katherine McPhee AFHU
The Wire
$2.5 million raised at AFHU event for Hebrew U scholarships
Composer David Foster and a star-packed tribute honor Drs. Eric and Melina Esrailian for their generous support of the Hebrew University Armenian studies program.
Sep. 18, 2024
Students at Hebrew University
The Wire
AFHU Mid-Atlantic Region names new board members in DC area
Jesse Phillips, Galia Messika Greenberg and Salo Zelermyer have “their own special connection to Hebrew University,” says fellow AFHU Mid-Atlantic Region board member Anna Ravvin.
Aug. 19, 2024
Hebrew University Rector Tamir Sheafer (left) presents an honorary doctoral degree to philanthropist and investor John Paulson (center) with president, professor Asher Cohen at the 87th Board of Governors Meeting in Jerusalem.
The Wire
Hebrew U confers honorary doctorate degree on John Paulson
Philanthropist gave $27 million in 2023 to establish the Hebrew University Paulson Bar-El Building for Computer Science and Engineering.
Jun. 21, 2024
Hebrew University of Jerusalem president, professor Asher Cohen (right), celebrated the contributions of Arthur Gutterman during the Wall of Life Ceremony at the 87th Board of Governors meeting in Jerusalem. Photo by Maxim Dinshtein
The Wire
Philanthropist Arthur Gutterman creates new Hebrew U endowment
New endowment will be used to fund graduate-student fellowship at Hebrew University medical labs.
Jun. 17, 2024
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