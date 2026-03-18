American Friends of the Hebrew University

This year marks 100 years of excellence in research, education, and innovation at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)—Israel’s premier institution of higher learning and a beacon for visionary minds who challenge convention and shape the future. Founded by luminaries like Albert Einstein, who entrusted his intellectual legacy to the University, HU is dedicated to advancing knowledge, cultivating leadership, and promoting diversity. Home to over 23,000 students from 90 countries, the Hebrew University drives much of Israel’s civilian scientific research and the commercialization of technologies through Yissum, its tech transfer company. Faculty and alumni of the University have won nine Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, and a Fields Medal. For more information about Hebrew University’s academic programs, research, and achievements, visitAmerican Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. For the past century, the organization’s activities have supported scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, created scholarships, funded new facilities, and assisted the University’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, visit