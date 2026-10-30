Montreal synagogue targeted for second time in six months

Police are investigating after several windows at a Montreal synagogue were damaged late on Thursday night in what Jewish groups described as possible pellet gun fire, the second violent incident at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in less than six months.

The Reform synagogue, founded in 1882, was the target of a firebombing in June. No injuries were reported.

“Enough is enough. This must stop,” the Federation CJA and Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said jointly on Friday. “The Montreal Jewish community is tired of fearing for its safety and the safety of its children.”

CIJA is the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA.

Montreal police and Federation CJA’s Community Security Network responded after being alerted to the incident.

“Based on the information we currently have, there is no active threat to the community at this time,” the Jewish groups stated. “Nevertheless, in a climate of rising antisemitism, we take this kind of incident extremely seriously.”

They urged community members to report suspicious activity.