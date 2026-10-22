Ben-Gurion University awards honorary doctorate to entrepreneur and philanthropist Gary DeBode

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) awarded an honorary doctorate to philanthropist and entrepreneur Gary S. DeBode in recognition of his “unwavering commitment to advancing opportunities, encouraging innovation, and fostering understanding among all humankind.”

DeBode, past board chair of Americans for Ben-Gurion University (A4BGU) and a member of BGU’s board of governors, developed an interest in David Ben-Gurion’s vision through A4BGU’s Zin Fellows Leadership Program—an in-depth immersion into the issues involved in the continuing development of the Negev, Israel’s southern desert region.

“Receiving this honorary degree from BGU is profoundly meaningful to me,” DeBode said. “Through the Zin Fellows program, I had the opportunity to see firsthand how David Ben-Gurion’s vision comes alive at the University through groundbreaking research; world-class laboratories; a culture of innovation; and extraordinary students, faculty, and entrepreneurs. That experience deepened my connection to BGU and my admiration for the ingenuity and determination that define the institution. It has been a privilege to support the University and to be part of a community that is translating bold ideas into a better future for Israel and the world.”

A resident of New York City, DeBode has focused much of his volunteer service in education apart from BGU on the boards of Philips Academy Charter School, Schools That Can, KIPP: New Jersey and BRICK Education in Newark, four organizations focused on educational opportunities. His other Jewish-affiliated nonprofit service has included serving on the boards of Partnership for Jewish Learning and Life and MetroWest Jewish Camp Enterprise, as well as serving as co-chair of the Tour de Summer Camps New Jersey in Greater MetroWest Federation.

As an entrepreneur, DeBode has more than 35 years of experience in the real estate business. He founded Gallium Real Estate in 2015 to co-invest in and develop multifamily residential and self-storage projects. He started his career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a naval nuclear submarine officer.

DeBode’s honorary degree recognizes him as a “magnanimous philanthropist of wide-ranging interests, talents and accomplishments, whose generosity has advanced worthy causes around the world.” BGU’s Senate and the Executive Committee also expressed gratitude for “his generous support of student life and entrepreneurship and his tireless efforts on behalf of the University, the Negev and the State of Israel.”

“DeBode embodies the values that define Ben-Gurion University: leadership grounded in purpose, an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to creating opportunity for others,” said professor Daniel Chamovitz, president of BGU. “His belief in our students, in the Negev and in the transformative power of innovation has strengthened our University in lasting ways. We are proud to recognize Gary with our highest honor.”

Andrea Goren, chair of the A4BGU board of directors, said, “DeBode’s impact on Ben-Gurion University extends far beyond his extraordinary generosity. He has brought energy, vision, and an entrepreneur’s instinct for turning ambitious ideas into meaningful results. This honor is a fitting recognition of his years of leadership and his enduring commitment to the University, to A4BGU, and to the future of the Negev.”

In Sept. 2024, during the annual benefit hosted by A4BGU in New York City and upon the completion of DeBode’s term as president of the organization, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) praised his support of Israeli innovation.

“DeBode: Your years of service, your dedication to Ben-Gurion University, is extraordinary,” Booker said in remarks delivered via video. “You’ve made sure that Israel continues to produce innovators, people who expand human potential and possibility and deepen their link with those institutions and people in the United States.”