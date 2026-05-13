Do Shabbat rules apply to smart devices?

On Sunday, May 10, Herzog Academic College hosted a public symposium about the encounter between Jewish law and artificial intelligence and smart technology. Researchers, rabbis and scientists gathered to discuss how the sanctity of Shabbat can be preserved in a world where the devices around us are becoming “intelligent” and “thinking” entities. Is there an inherent contradiction between running a smart home and keeping Shabbat?

Merav Siani, Ph.D., head of the Herzog Science Department, opened the evening by framing the challenge presented by accelerated technological change. “The use of robotic vacuum cleaners, voice assistants and smart-home systems compels us to ask whether, for purposes of the laws of Shabbat, there is any difference between an automated action and a personal act of melakha”.

“Throughout the generations, halakha has always encountered real life,” Siani explained. “Halakhic authorities cannot ignore this new reality, just as using a refrigerator, which now seems self-evident to us, posed difficult questions only a few decades ago.”

The evening offered a survey of current solutions and open questions. Yishi Sperber, Ph.D., from Herzog’s Math & Science Department, opened with an explanation of the collective dynamics of electricity.

AI Conference banner. Credit: Courtesy of Herzog College.

Dr. Daniel Turgeman from the Institute for Advanced Torah & Science Studies led the audience on a philosophical-scientific journey into the question of whether neural networks could possess consciousness. This question is significant for Hilkhot Shabbat: if a smart home powered by artificial intelligence acts of its own accord, does that mean there is no violation of Shabbat? Or, conversely, must we be careful to ensure the “rest” of the smart home system, just as the Torah commands rest for “your ox and your donkey”?

Rabbi Menachem Perl, head of the Tzomet Institute, presented the practical challenges of “a day that is entirely Shabbat” in the modern era, emphasizing the importance of preserving the character of Shabbat. Rabbi Shlomo Hecht then suggested a model for “a wise Shabbat in a smart world,” addressing future technological developments and their bearing on the nature of Shabbat.

In his closing presentation, the president of the College, professor

Avishalom Westreich explored the concept of “melacha she’einah tzricha le-binah” (“labor that does not require intelligence”), offering an interpretation of the categories of Shabbat labor in the age of AI.

He examined the complexity of the concept of melechet machshevet (“purposeful labor”) in relation to actions that are the product of artificial intelligence, and the importance of “shabbaton"-the principle of cessation of work on Shabbat.Like the other speakers, he addressed the spirit and sanctity of Shabbat as decisive factors in shaping its character, even in a smart world.

Professor Avishalom Westreich, president of Herzog Academic College. Credit: Courtesy of Herzog College.

The discussion developed into a lively exchange between the audience and the speakers around the question of whether the laws of Shabbat might become subjective rules, dependent on people’s perceptions of the character of Shabbat, or whether there is a single halakhic solution. Practical issues raised in the discussion included the use of an autonomous vehicle on Shabbat and the preparation of coffee by a humanoid robot.

During the evening, Siani thanked Daniel and Ronald Prywes, who kindly sponsor Herzog College’s annual science & halakha symposium in memory of their parents, Noah, Ph.D. and Ruth Prywes, Ph.D., noting that the hall in which the event took place had been dedicated by Noah Prywes, Ph.D., in memory of his elder brother, Menachem Prywes.

The event concluded with Siani’s message resonating in the hall: “The future is already here. Conversations about the application of technology must extend beyond engineers to include rabbis and teachers of halakha, to ensure that scientific progress respects religious values.”