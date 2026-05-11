Jerusalem park dedicated to late city development leader

The Jerusalem Municipality inaugurated “Eyal Park” on Ruppin Boulevard near the National Library of Israel in central Jerusalem on Monday, in memory of Eyal Haimovsky, the longtime CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority, who died on May 17, 2025, at the age of 51.

The dedication ceremony, which took place three days before Jerusalem Day, was attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, members of Haimovsky’s family and municipal officials. Haimovsky, a former bureau chief for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was survived by his wife and two children.

Lion described the new park as “a living testament to his unique path” and to Haimovsky’s significant contribution to shaping modern Jerusalem.

Born and raised in Jerusalem, Haimovsky spent decades in public service and became one of the capital’s leading development figures. During more than a decade at the helm of the Jerusalem Development Authority, he spearheaded strategic economic plans aimed at strengthening the city’s high-tech sector and expanding tourism infrastructure.

Municipal officials credited him with helping double the number of high-tech employees in Jerusalem while significantly increasing hotel capacity and investment in the city. Among the major projects associated with Haimovsky were the redevelopment of the Talpiot Industrial Zone and the construction of the new National Library.